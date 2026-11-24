Garret Dillahunt

6 ft 1 in (185 cm)

$4 million, 2026 est.

American

November 24, 1964

Castro Valley, California, US

62 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Garret Dillahunt?



Garret Dillahunt is an American actor celebrated for his dynamic range across film and television. He earned widespread respect by stepping into starkly contrasting roles ranging from menacing drama villains to lovable sitcom fathers.





Dillahunt broke out after portraying two separate antagonists in the hit Western series Deadwood. His chameleon ability impressed critics and opened doors to major film and television roles.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Selah, Washington, Garret Dillahunt spent his childhood alongside two brothers. His parents, David and Jeanne, raised the family in a close-knit community where Dillahunt initially focused on high school journalism.





He earned a journalism degree from the University of Washington before pursuing theater. A mandatory acting class ignited his artistic passion, leading him to earn a Master of Fine Arts from New York University.

Notable Relationships



Married since 2007, Garret Dillahunt shares a long-standing partnership with actress Michelle Hurd. The pair met while performing in theatrical productions in New York before establishing their shared life in Los Angeles.





Dillahunt and Hurd have no children and maintain a low-profile home life together. They frequently support each other on red carpets and collaborate on creative projects within the entertainment industry.

Career Highlights



Garret Dillahunt established his career with memorable performances in iconic television series. He gained acclaim for his hilarious turn as Burt Chance in Raising Hope, as well as dramatic roles in Deadwood and Fear the Walking Dead.





His film resume features acclaimed supporting turns in major award winning motion pictures. He appeared in No Country for Old Men, 12 Years a Slave, and Looper, showcasing an incredible capacity for high-stakes drama.





To date, Dillahunt has earned multiple Critics Choice Television Award nominations. His expansive body of work across genres solidifies his standing as one of Hollywood's most versatile character actors.

Signature Quote



“I like to work, and I like different challenges. I don't want to be stuck doing just one thing.”