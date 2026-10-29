Gabrielle Union

5 ft 7 in (171 cm)

$40 million, 2026 est.

American

October 29, 1972

Omaha, Nebraska, US

54 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Gabrielle Union?



Gabrielle Union is an American actress recognized for her sharp comedic talent and powerful screen authority. She created a versatile career across studio comedies, acclaimed television dramas, and candid bestselling published memoirs.





She gained national prominence portraying competitive cheer captain Isis in the hit comedy Bring It On. The standard-setting teen movie achieved massive box office success while transforming her into a enduring mainstream star across film and television.

Early Life and Education



Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Gabrielle Union relocated to California during early childhood. Her military father Sylvester and manager mother Theresa encouraged independence while raising her in a structured, football-loving household.





She attended Foothill High School before pursuing higher education in Los Angeles. Union earned a sociology degree from UCLA, where a college modeling internship unexpectedly paved her pathway into television acting.

Notable Relationships



A prominent marriage to basketball icon Dwyane Wade highlights her high-profile personal life. The couple wed in Miami after several years of dating, following her earlier marriage to former professional football player Chris Howard.





Union shares a daughter with Wade, with whom she also co-parents three stepchildren. The active family frequently highlights their shared household adventures while supporting youth advocacy and social causes together.

Career Highlights



Union gained wide acclaim starring in Bad Boys II and the hit drama Being Mary Jane. Her nuanced leading performance in the series earned an NAACP Image Award while solidifying her position as a major television headliner across four seasons.





She expanded her professional entertainment reach by producing television series like L.A.'s Finest, launching her hair care brand Flawless, and publishing bestselling memoirs such as We're Going to Need More Wine.





Her extensive creative contributions earned inclusion on the Time 100 list of influential figures. Through dynamic screen roles and savvy production leadership, Union remains a powerful, influential fixture in modern entertainment culture.

Signature Quote



“A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.”