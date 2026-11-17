Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, 69, came under fire for a gesture made during Sunday’s (November 15) home game against Illinois Chicago.

With senior star Arianna Jackson returning to form, the Cyclones secured a 69-64 victory, but an off-court moment between Fennelly and sophomore guard Sienna Harvey, 20, made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Highlights Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly faced heavy scrutiny after making “inappropriate” physical contact with a player during a game.

Fennelly apologized to the athlete after the school decided to discipline him.

Many netizens called it a “massive overreaction,” saying Fennelly’s actions had “no ill intent.”

After their interaction went viral online and drew significant backlash, the head coach issued a formal apology to Harvey and her family, which, in turn, further divided the internet.

“We're raising an even softer generation than the one before,” one user said

Coach Bill Fennelly was reprimanded and suspended for his actions

During a timeout in the fourth quarter, when Iowa State led by four points (64-60), Bill Fennelly was seen yelling instructions to his players, with only two minutes left in the game.

At one point, he directed a few words at Sienna Harvey and pushed her head with his right hand before turning away toward others.

The moment was shown on live broadcast and later began circulating on social media, pushing Iowa State to suspend Fennelly for one game. Wednesday’s (November 18) matchup against Northern Iowa will be led by associate head coach Carolina McCombs, who will serve as head coach.

The school’s athletic director, Jared Benko, condemned the “inappropriate contact” in a statement and declared that such actions, “whether intentional or not,” will not be tolerated.

“We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff, and student-athletes, and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations,” the message said.

“I have met with Coach Fennelly, and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions.”

Fennelly, who is set to retire, issued a formal apology to Harvey

Fennelly also acknowledged his actions in a formal statement of his own.

“I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates, and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game,” he said.

“I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension, and I will do better moving forward.”

Fennelly has served as the Iowa State women's basketball team’s head coach since 1995.

He is 656-388 at the school and has taken the team to 26 postseason appearances, including three Big 12 tournament titles.

He said in October 2026 that he plans to retire at the end of this season, his 32nd at this school and 39th overall as a Division I head coach.

The disciplinary action drew mixed reactions from fans and netizens

Iowa State’s decision to discipline Fennelly was met with a polarized reaction online. Some said it was a “massive overreaction,” while others urged the coach to rein in his “temper tantrums.”

“That wasn’t malicious. That was a scolding followed by a ‘You're better than that’ nudge on the head,” one said. Another said, “He barely pushed, and everyone's making a giant deal about this.”

A third wrote, “MFs wonder why they can't win no games. Lighting a fire under someone will get you suspended now. Soft a*s era.”

“The coach could exercise the nominal amount of self-control that he needed to,” one user countered. One more commented, “You don't get to put your hands on a player in anger.”

“He should be fired. Maybe there’s a reason most of his team left last year,” one user speculated, referring to a large number of Iowa State players entering the transfer portal after the 2025-26 season, including top names like Audi Crooks and Addy Brown.

“I think they’re dealing with it correctly. A one-game suspension is perfect for it,” Paarth Keswani, an Iowa State student, told KCCI Des Moines. “He shouldn’t have done what he did.”



























Ver esse post no Instagram















































Um post compartilhado por Iowa State Women’s Basketball (@cyclonewbb)





Associate head coach McCombs told the outlet that the players haven’t gathered since the game and refused to discuss the incident.

“We’re going to continue to grow as a team and face the challenges that every opponent poses,” she said about the team, which is 5-0 this season so far.

"Self-control must remain prevalent," one user commented