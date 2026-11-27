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Think about how many people are quietly following the same unwritten office script right now. Somebody schedules a call that could have been a short message. A deadline shows up wearing a cheerful label that says no rush. The printer jams at the exact moment you’re in a hurry.
A meme takes all of that and squeezes it into one image you can understand in two seconds. Psychology professor Alex Borgella, who has researched humor between groups, explained that spotting a common experience in a meme creates an instant moment of shared perspective.
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He also noted that relatable memes feel as though they come from someone like you rather than from outside the group. So the laugh isn’t only about the joke. It’s about the little jolt of finding out that a stranger across the world has sat through the same meeting.
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That jolt turns out to be good for you, too. A Psychology Today piece on humor at work points out that laughter lowers the stress hormone cortisol and can raise dopamine. The same article notes that a child can laugh up to 300 times a day while a typical adult manages around four, which suggests most of us are running low on giggles.
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Mayo Clinic’s roundup of workplace laughter research mentions findings reported by Harvard Business Review, including one in which employees who watched a comedy clip were about 10 percent more productive than their counterparts. Memes seem to play a similar role.
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Then there’s the social side. Amit Sood, a physician writing for the Mayo Clinic News Network, explains that laughter evolved to defuse tension and create bonding, and that laughing with others sends a message that you like them and are willing to play along. Or, in an office setting, willing to work together.
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Stanford’s Jennifer Aaker says it builds respect, strengthens bonds, and sparks creative thinking. Put those ideas together and a meme in the group chat starts to look like a tiny bid for friendship. A piece on the psychology of memes notes that people in closer relationships tend to share more of them, much like swapping inside jokes. Sending someone a meme about a rough Monday is basically a way of saying you’re in this together.