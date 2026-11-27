Think about how many people are quietly following the same unwritten office script right now. Somebody schedules a call that could have been a short message. A deadline shows up wearing a cheerful label that says no rush. The printer jams at the exact moment you’re in a hurry.

A meme takes all of that and squeezes it into one image you can understand in two seconds. Psychology professor Alex Borgella, who has researched humor between groups, explained that spotting a common experience in a meme creates an instant moment of shared perspective.