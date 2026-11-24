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Wholesome social media posts are more than feel-good content. They can also be powerful tools that help people through tough times, and many people may underestimate that.
Chapman University communication studies professor Dr. Sophie Janicke-Bowles says this type of content was essential during the pandemic six years ago.
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“On social media, people can come together and create memes and images that are focused on bringing out compassion and showing love and connection to others,” Dr. Janicke-Bowles said.
She particularly noted how the “small things of positivity,” like sharing new hobbies or recipes, have helped people feel a sense of belonging and that “there’s some hope.”
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Dr. Janicke-Bowles also noted that positive forms of media, like films, can powerfully shape our desire to do good and how we perceive the world. She previously conducted a survey in which people named films like Remember the Titans, Forrest Gump, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind as meaningful to them.
Dr. Janicke-Bowles and her team found that these movies elicit elevation because they depict values like love, kindness, and connectedness. Through that experience, participants report feeling more connected to friends and family.
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“Our findings highlight that elevation not only makes us feel more connected to people we know but also makes us feel compassionate toward people we don’t—even to the point that we’re motivated to make sacrifices for strangers,” Dr. Janicke-Bowles wrote.
Furthermore, Dr. Janicke-Bowles concluded that the elevation people experience from uplifting, feel-good films also helps transcend egocentric biases and forge compassionate connections.
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Uplifting, wholesome content can also provide stress relief. A 2025 study published in Psychology of Popular Media found that people who watched videos of people overcoming adversity reported lower perceived stress up to 10 days later.
The study noted that people who consumed inspiring content showed effects similar to those who practiced guided meditation for five minutes per day for over five days.
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Given today’s social media landscape, it is easy to get caught up in toxic news, online arguments, and general chaos. Seeing this wholesome content is a welcome change and, more importantly, reminds us that there is still so much good in this world.
Which of these posts were your favorite? Feel free to share them around and spread some good vibes.