And we probably misinterpret them more often than we'd like to think. Back in 2005, researchers found that people overestimate both their ability to get their tone across in writing and their ability to read the tone of messages others send them. In one experiment, students who heard a statement out loud could tell whether it was sarcastic or serious 73% of the time. But when they read the same statement in an email, they got it right just 56% of the time. The reason, the researchers found, is that we can't get out of our own heads. When we type something, we "hear" it exactly the way we meant it, so it's hard to imagine anyone reading it any differently.