52 Customer Support Chats That Somehow Created More Problems Than They Solved

I dread every moment when I have to reach out to a customer support agent. Usually it takes about 10 messages back and forth between an AI chatbot before they actually connect you with a real person. Then you have to wait for the human to message you. Then you have to relay all of the same information that you gave the AI bot. Then, if you’re lucky, you’ll finally receive some sort of resolution.

Unfortunately, I have a lot of experience chatting with these infuriating agents because every time I travel to another continent, I have to request a special meal for my long-haul flight. On almost every airline’s website, they claim that you can request special meals right there. However, for almost every airline, this feature magically does not work. And what should have taken 30 seconds ends up requiring 30 minutes and countless messages to a support agent.