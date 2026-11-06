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52 Customer Support Chats That Somehow Created More Problems Than They Solved
Funny,FailsNOV 6, 2026

52 Customer Support Chats That Somehow Created More Problems Than They Solved

Rugilė ŽemaitytėAdelaide May Ross
Rugilė Žemaitytė and Adelaide May Ross
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Most of us will do anything we can to avoid contacting a customer support agent. You might click through every single page on a website ten times, searching for a solution before finally sighing, accepting defeat, and sending a message to that annoying bubble in the corner of the screen. "How can I help?" the cheery AI agent might ask with a smile.
But we all know that whether or not that bot or an actual human will be able to assist is 50/50. If you're tired of dealing with infuriating customer support agents, you're not alone. Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the most hilarious and frustrating encounters people have had with these workers below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find painfully relatable!

#1 Caught The Amazon Chat Associate In An Unhinged Mood

Customer support chat showing an agent unhelpfully threatening to punch a driver to apologize.
Stormcloudspass
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6points

#2 Am I Having A Stroke Or Is This Email Insane?

A confusing customer support email thread showing poorly written service communication.
PistachMacaron
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6points

#3 AI Chatbots Are Clearly The Future!

Screen recording of a unhelpful customer support chat with an AI holiday assistant repeating answers.
TangerineSea9557
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5points

I dread every moment when I have to reach out to a customer support agent. Usually it takes about 10 messages back and forth between an AI chatbot before they actually connect you with a real person. Then you have to wait for the human to message you. Then you have to relay all of the same information that you gave the AI bot. Then, if you’re lucky, you’ll finally receive some sort of resolution.

Unfortunately, I have a lot of experience chatting with these infuriating agents because every time I travel to another continent, I have to request a special meal for my long-haul flight. On almost every airline’s website, they claim that you can request special meals right there. However, for almost every airline, this feature magically does not work. And what should have taken 30 seconds ends up requiring 30 minutes and countless messages to a support agent.

#4 Excellent Customer Service

A confusing customer support chat message containing contradictory instructions.
Purplesmurfwench
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5points

#5 Now That's What I Call A Fast Customer Service

Customer support chat showing an airline replying to a message years after it was sent
BusyProfit
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5points

#6 Okay

Customer support chat where an agent replies with Lol to a delivery location error
Enlargen_the_PP
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5points

Dealing with customer support agents has been extremely frustrating for ages, but CBC notes that it’s only gotten worse in recent years, as more and more of these agents have been replaced by AI chatbots.

One man noted that he had been charged $1,000 by a hotel that he had never even visited, and then he had an excruciating experience trying to get the charge removed.

“It's the worst," he told Cost of Living. "You're there, you're all upset. Nobody picks up the line; you listen to that agonizing music. 'Your call is important to us. We understand how you feel. They're getting more calls than usual.' It's frustrating."

#7 My Wife Ordered Some Shorts From Amazon In June. They Arrived Yesterday (Nov 10th). At Least Customer Service Didn’t Try To Hide How They Really Felt

Customer support chat showing an agent responding with oh god to an order issue
JeffTrav
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5points

#8 We All Know AI Can Suck, But Come On

Frustrating customer support chat where a bank bot provides a phone number despite requests for chat help.
Tried to chat with someone since I’m traveling internationally and didn’t want to sit on hold waiting for someone for $.50/minute.
SquidLips71
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4points

#9 My Live Agent Who Is Still A Chatbot

Random customer support chat where an assistant inexplicably sends a recipe for spicy tofu.
The live agent has given me recipes and all sorts of life advice and even some insight into ocean mysteries!
Apprehensive_City_32
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4points

Meanwhile, the lack of assistance that leads to frustration for customers often negatively affects employees too. “I would get screamed at for their wait times. I would get screamed at for how complicated the voice system was," one worker from Buffalo, New York, said. "It wears on you. I was taking, on average, 30 to 40 calls a day in some instances, and I'd say probably a good two-thirds of them were just getting screamed at and belittled."

#10 Cars24 Support Bot Has One Setting: 'Welcome.' Ask For A Refund, Get 'Welcome.' Ask For The Menu, Get 'Welcome.' Ask If Aliens Exist, Probably Still 'Welcome' 😂

A frustrating automated customer support chat loop repeating the word Welcome endlessly.
Oneofakind8888
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4points

#11 Trying To Get My Account Unlocked Due To "Fraudluant Activity", Bankmobile Everybody!

A smartphone screen displaying an ongoing phone call lasting over two hours with customer support.
Still on hold! I was on hold for over an hour only to be transferred to a different 24/7 number lol. My "fraud" activity is me trying to reset my password and bm's site having a stroke over my new password. I love technology 😁
CarrenMcFlairen
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4points

#12 Customer Care Not Acknowledging My Messages

A messaging thread showing unhelpful Samsung customer support chats closing automatically.
After waiting for 30 minutes to connect with human agent, this is what they reply. Bots everywhere
Expensive_Wedding807
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4points

To prevent this, some companies preemptively ask callers to remain respectful while on the line, but this can push an already frustrated customer over the edge. “I think it just typically triggers and angers customers," says Jessica Cryer, managing partner at The Experience Advisors, a firm based in Toronto. "I appreciate the intent. Do I think it's the most effective way to do it? I don't."

#13 Moviepass's Customer Service Needs To Work On Their Definition Of "Shortly"

Ignored user messages in a customer support chat about a missing delivery card.
Brightman42
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4points

#14 您好

Customer support chat transferring user to an English agent but responding in Chinese.
backwardsshortjump
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4points

#15 When You Can't Give An Answer And Want To End The Live Chat

Customer support chat agent saying they are experiencing an earthquake
Sjokn
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4points

As far as why companies won’t just have employees pick up the phone, some say that there’s actually an incentive to making callers wait for so long. If they eventually give up and hang up, the company won’t have to pay an employee for having a conversation with them. 

“People tend to figure out their own problems, or they'll go a different route. It's all just a numbers game. It's about how much money the company can save,” one customer service agent said. 

#16 Disney Plus Customer Support.. Thanks I Guess (Oc)

Frustrating Disney customer support chat where the agent abruptly leaves after a billing question
Horror_Champion_8781
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4points

#17 Nonexistent Customer Service With A Defunct Phone Number To Call

An unhelpful customer support chat giving an out-of-service phone number.
brooke-stl
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4points

#18 First A Broken Website, Then A Bad Chat Bot, And Then An Endless Wait For A Human

Frustrating customer support chat showing an automated bot placing a user on a 50-minute hold.
We’re here folks. Completely cooked lol. Tried to book some flights with points, but the website is broken so it keeps telling me the flights aren’t available. Then I try to contact them and there’s a useless bot, then a 50 minute wait???
LuigiSalutati
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3points

These agents can’t avoid doing their jobs forever, though. And while it certainly isn’t easy to have to manage dozens of tickets at once, Zoe Talent Solutions notes that there are certain skills that every agent needs to have to succeed. 

First, they have to have great communication skills. They also need to be able to problem-solve under pressure. And it’s crucial to have empathy and emotional intelligence. 

#19 AI Chatbots Are Annoying And Probably Only Gonna Get More Prevalent

Customer support chat with an AI assistant failing to connect a user to a real human agent.
I had to ask for an agent 6 times before I got one.
NoChampionship5649
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3points

#20 Chatbots Are Utterly Useless

Confusing customer support chat options loop offering irrelevant billing help for an internet request.
I sincerely hope GenAI improves chatbots
agentblack000
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3points
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Rugilė Žemaitytė
Rugilė ŽemaitytėBoredPanda Staff