Dark humor about mental health has a defensive reputation it has not entirely earned. The assumption is that laughing at your own suffering is avoidance, a way of not dealing with something by making it a punchline instead. Research from the Medical University of Vienna found the opposite: people who appreciate dark humor score higher on emotional intelligence and lower on aggression than those who do not.

Processing something difficult through comedy is not the same as ignoring it. It is a way of looking at it directly while keeping enough distance to remain functional, which is, frankly, more than most coping strategies offer.