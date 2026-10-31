. There’s nothing more beautiful than meeting someone with whom you share an intense connection and want to build a life with. To get to that point, however, you have to put yourself out there. And in this day and age, that often requires downloading a

As many singles will tell you, the experience of being on a dating app often feels like a humiliation ritual. The endless swiping, sending messages into the void, and trying to compete for attention can be exhausting. But if you’re struggling with this, pandas, it can help to know that you’re not alone. We visited the

Tinder Stories

subreddit and compiled a list of their best posts below. From heartwarming and wholesome to absolutely terrifying, you never know what you’re going to encounter on these apps. But we hope you find these screenshots entertaining!