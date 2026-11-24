is all about eating yummy food, spending time with loved ones, and taking a moment to appreciate the beautiful things in life. But let's be honest: the holiday also brings plenty of funny moments, from piling your plate a little too high to promising yourself you'll only have one more helping. And let's not forget the annual struggle of finding room for dessert!

Luckily, the internet has no shortage of people who know how to turn these holiday moments into comedy. We've gathered some

that might put a smile on your face and get you feeling a little more festive. So, Pandas, grab your favorite snacks, get comfortable, and enjoy a few laughs!