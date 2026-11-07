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62 Savage People Who Really Know How To Laugh At Themselves (New Pics)
Funny,JokesNOV 7, 2026

62 Savage People Who Really Know How To Laugh At Themselves (New Pics)

Ilona BaliūnaitėKornelija Viečaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė and Kornelija Viečaitė
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Many people find a good sense of humor attractive, but what’s even more impressive is when a person is self-aware and can take a joke at their own expense. The ability to think of self-insults shows others that you’re humble, aware of your shortcomings and don’t offend easily.
In fact, people like it so much that there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to it. “This is the place where words hit harder than reality and self-roasts are a competitive sport,” the community’s bio reads. So, if you’re into self-deprecating humor, hate narcissists and want to read some creative insults where no one gets hurt and offended, you made it to the right place!
More info: Reddit

#1 I Can See Clearly Now

Witty social media reply about marriage and wearing glasses featured among savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
gimmedatjuice
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8points

#2 Exam

A funny tweet from a professor sharing a self-aware student paper quote showcasing people who know how to laugh at themselves.
zulqarnain_ch
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6points

#3 Well That's One Way To Put It

A tweet by Nathan Zed showcasing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves about video calls.
nughtlock
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6points

#4

Humorous post about shampoo brands by savage people who really know how to laugh at themselves.
PrequelsOverSequels
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6points

#5 They Found Soulmates, I Found Directions

A funny tweet about college struggles showing how people know how to laugh at themselves over finding soulmates vs buildings.
wgiff
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5points

#6 200$ For You Then

A social media post asking about taking money for being ugly, featuring savage people laughing at themselves.
[deleted]
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5points

#7 He's Not Looking For That

A funny post about sticking items to the ceiling, showing savage people laughing at themselves in the comments.
ThotbGot
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5points

#8 Same

A funny AskReddit comment thread showing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
[deleted]
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5points

#9 That Definitely Hurts A Lot

A Reddit post about Antarctica's IQ showing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
ooRed_Fateoo
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5points

#10 Right On Time

A funny comment thread showing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
DomZombonii
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5points

#11 He Finished It So Fast

Humorous tweet about escape rooms from savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
Competitive_Bear_470
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5points

#12 I Hate My Job

A tweet about playing video games, showing savage people laughing at themselves and their gaming skills.
memezzer
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4points

#13 Dodged A Bullet

A Reddit post showing savage people laughing at themselves with a user joke about a high school crush.
JustTransportation51
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4points

#14 Found In A Friend’s Server

A funny chat exchange showing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves regarding family reactions.
Legofan80
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4points

#15 Posting That For All Your Friends To See

Meme of a couple comparing themselves to animated characters, showing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
PlewsyBoi
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4points

#16 Not A Worthy Victim

Funny Reddit post about surviving a horror villain showing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
onelove0328
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4points

#17 Sometimes You've Just Gotta Own It

Twitter post of a patty melt and un-roasted fries by savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
WoxandWarf
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4points

#18 Hotdog

Funny tweet text post showing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
[deleted]
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4points

#19 That's My Favourite Halloween Costume Too

Hilarious tweet about Halloween costume ideas showcasing savage people who know how to laugh at themselves.
Rogue_Professor
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4points

#20 AI Taking Over

Funny social media post about hand-drawn art by savage people who really know how to laugh at themselves.
[deleted]
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4points
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Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda Staff