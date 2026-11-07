62 Savage People Who Really Know How To Laugh At Themselves (New Pics)

Many people find a good sense of humor attractive, but what’s even more impressive is when a person is self-aware and can take a joke at their own expense. The ability to think of self-insults shows others that you’re humble, aware of your shortcomings and don’t offend easily.
In fact, people like it so much that there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to it. “This is the place where words hit harder than reality and self-roasts are a competitive sport,” the community’s bio reads. So, if you’re into self-deprecating humor, hate narcissists and want to read some creative insults where no one gets hurt and offended, you made it to the right place!
More info: Reddit
#1 I Can See Clearly Now
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8points
#2 Exam
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6points
#3 Well That's One Way To Put It
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6points
#4
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6points
#5 They Found Soulmates, I Found Directions
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5points
#6 200$ For You Then
5points
#7 He's Not Looking For That
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5points
#8 Same
5points
#9 That Definitely Hurts A Lot
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5points
#10 Right On Time
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5points
#11 He Finished It So Fast
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5points
#12 I Hate My Job
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4points
#13 Dodged A Bullet
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4points
#14 Found In A Friend’s Server
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4points
#15 Posting That For All Your Friends To See
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4points
#16 Not A Worthy Victim
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4points
#17 Sometimes You've Just Gotta Own It
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4points
#18 Hotdog
4points
#19 That's My Favourite Halloween Costume Too
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4points
#20 AI Taking Over
4points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile