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89 Scottish Memes That Prove Sarcasm Might As Well Be A National Language
Funny,New MemesNOV 9, 2026

89 Scottish Memes That Prove Sarcasm Might As Well Be A National Language

Gabija PalšytėLouise Pieterse
Gabija Palšytė and Louise Pieterse
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Scotland chose a unicorn as its national animal and bright orange Irn-Bru as its unofficial national drink. A country that is this comfortable with the absurd was always going to produce some of the best humor on the internet.
The @scottishpatterr page has built a following of over a million people who show up for the patter, the Scottish word for banter and a skill the locals seem to be born with. The memes cover weather complaints and accents nobody outside the country can decode, with sarcasm doing most of the heavy lifting. If you need subtitles, you will still get the joke. Probably.

#1

Text tweet humorously describing friends acting like motivational speakers, part of Scottish memes.
scottishpatterr
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7points

#2

Scottish memes about a girl wearing a beret in Glasgow getting shouted at from a car.
seanmcdonald01
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7points

#3

Relatable tweet about pushing a pull door with sarcastic commentary, fitting right into Scottish memes.
scottishpatterr
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6points

Scotland picked the unicorn as its national animal back when its kings were still deciding what to put on their royal coat of arms. In Scottish legend, the unicorn was so powerful that it was considered dangerous, which is why heraldic unicorns are usually drawn in chains.

When James VI of Scotland became James I of England in 1603, the unicorn replaced the Welsh dragon on the royal arms, where it still stands next to the English lion. A country that picks a mythical beast as its mascot was never going to have a boring sense of humor.

#4

Scottish meme featuring Nicola Sturgeon looking out of a police car window with a relatable caption.
scottishpatterr
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6points

#5

Hilarious Scottish meme showing a funny tweet about surviving a shopping trip in Primark.
Heathernab
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6points

#6

A text-based Scottish meme about a viral video of a kid failing to flush the toilet.
scottishpatterr
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6points

The national drink is just as unlikely. Irn-Bru was first sold in 1901 as "Iron Brew" by the Barr family, and it was renamed in 1946 because new labeling rules said a drink couldn't call itself "brew" if nothing had been brewed. It has been one of the best-selling soft drinks in Scotland for decades, often outselling Coca-Cola. Its old advertising slogan was "Made in Scotland from girders," which is the sort of joke only a Scottish company could get away with.

#7

Funny Scottish memes text post about a neighbor eating an onion like an apple.
scottishpatterr
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6points

#8

Scottish meme featuring a row of pre-packaged sandwiches at Boots store labelled I AM MENTAL.
calroscow
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6points

#9

Map of Scotland showing funny gritter truck names, featured in a collection of Scottish memes.
scottishpatterr
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5points

Plenty of the memes in this collection are about the weather, because nobody has more material. Parts of the western Highlands get more than 3,000 millimeters of rain a year, roughly ten feet. Scots has a word for fine misty rain, smirr, and another for a downpour so heavy it bounces off the pavement, stoating. Then there's dreich, which covers anything dull, damp, and grey, and describes an average day up north.

#10

A man showing a phone game to a young child on a train, shared as one of many funny Scottish memes.
scottishpatterr
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5points

#11

Funny Scottish meme about a dad filling up a tall flower vase with beer for a game.
Josh_Coyle_12
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5points

#12

Relatable Scottish meme featuring sarcastic text about saving a Christmas jumper for the holidays.
scottishpatterr
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5points

Scots is also its own language, and plenty of Scots speak it. In the 2011 census, more than 1.5 million people in Scotland said they could speak Scots, and the UK government formally recognized it as a language back in 2001. That explains why the memes keep sneaking in words that look like typos and aren't. Patter, the word from the page's name, means chat, and having good patter means you can talk your way through anything, preferably while insulting someone you like.

#13

Hilarious Scottish meme displaying a tweet about a lost necklace and council response.
Sayers33
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5points

#14

Post about anti-vax username Mrs Doubtpfizer illustrating witty Scottish memes and humor.
RossMcCaff
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5points

#15

Relatable Scottish memes about catching up with an old pal after 25 years.
scottishpatterr
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5points

Outsiders have trouble with the accent, and Scottish comedians have been milking this for years. In 2010, the sketch show Burnistoun released a skit about a voice-recognition elevator that can't understand two Scottish men asking for the eleventh floor. The clip went viral and has racked up millions of views, mostly from people who have been through the exact same thing with a phone assistant.

#16

Sarcastic tweet about Scottish people losing perspective in sunshine, a relatable highlight among Scottish memes.
scottishpatterr
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5points

#17

Funny post showing an unappetizing meal labeled as a roast, shared as part of hilarious Scottish memes.
scottishpatterr
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5points

#18

Sarcastic social media post about explaining Scottish geography, featuring Scottish memes.
scottishpatterr
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5points

Glasgow has its own running joke, which stands outside the Gallery of Modern Art. Someone put a traffic cone on the head of the Duke of Wellington statue in the early 1980s, and it has been getting replaced ever since. The council reportedly spent thousands of pounds a year removing the cones. In 2013, it planned to raise the statue's plinth to put the cone out of reach, and the public outcry was loud enough that the plan was dropped. The cone stayed, and it is now one of the city's most photographed landmarks.

#19

Humorous Scottish meme displaying an Amazon missed delivery slip next to duck prints in the snow.
Fortune_91
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5points

#20

Witty Scottish meme featuring a tweet about funny and sarcastic taxi driver patter.
123_jamiebell
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5points
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Gabija Palšytė
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda Staff