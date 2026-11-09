89 Scottish Memes That Prove Sarcasm Might As Well Be A National Language

Scotland picked the unicorn as its national animal back when its kings were still deciding what to put on their royal coat of arms. In Scottish legend, the unicorn was so powerful that it was considered dangerous, which is why heraldic unicorns are usually drawn in chains.

When James VI of Scotland became James I of England in 1603, the unicorn replaced the Welsh dragon on the royal arms, where it still stands next to the English lion. A country that picks a mythical beast as its mascot was never going to have a boring sense of humor.