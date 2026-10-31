But here's something interesting: successful marketing isn't necessarily about convincing people that a product is better than everything else. Sometimes, it's about understanding what people actually want. In his book This Is Marketing: You Can't Be Seen Until You Learn to See, marketing expert Seth Godin explains this with a simple example. People don't buy a drill because they're fascinated by drill bits. They want to make a hole, put up a shelf, organize their belongings, and enjoy the satisfaction of getting something done. In other words, people often care more about how a product improves their lives than the product itself.