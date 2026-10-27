Halloween has a much more interesting history than candy runs and elaborate costumes. The holiday traces its roots to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter.

People believed that the boundary between the living and the dead became blurred during this time, so they lit bonfires and wore costumes to ward off spirits.

Centuries later, Christian traditions further shaped the holiday, with November 1 becoming All Saints’ Day and the evening before known as All Hallows’ Eve, eventually shortened to Halloween.