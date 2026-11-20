Being a mother is a gift, but it’s also a pretty big challenge. When women dream about having kids, they rarely think about all the stress and sleepless nights they’ll have to experience. Indeed, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center, 30% of mothers say that being a parent is harder than they expected it to be.

Whether you’re raising a toddler, a teen, or still have your 25-year-old living with you in the attic, you will probably relate to these funny posts from the “Mom’s Confession” Instagram page. Dedicated to looking at the challenges of parenting through the prism of humor, this page has over 100k moms sighing at how relatable the memes are and chuckling at the sheer, unhinged hilarity of parenting chaos.