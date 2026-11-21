Of course, womanhood isn’t all girl dinners and hair-tie heroics. As Quinn Mayhew writes for The Manitoban, the path isn’t “a smooth, paved, yellow brick road.” It’s “filled with witches, flying monkeys and a little dog, too.” Women’s work often goes underappreciated. Microaggressions get brushed off as imagined. And women are expected to move out of men’s way, both literally and figuratively.

Then there are the contradictory standards. As Mayhew points out, women are told to speak up, but also to be polite and not too loud. The list goes on: be confident, but not intimidating. Look natural, but don’t let yourself go. And, of course, smile more.