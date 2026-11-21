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Of course, womanhood isn’t all girl dinners and hair-tie heroics. As Quinn Mayhew writes for The Manitoban, the path isn’t “a smooth, paved, yellow brick road.” It’s “filled with witches, flying monkeys and a little dog, too.” Women’s work often goes underappreciated. Microaggressions get brushed off as imagined. And women are expected to move out of men’s way, both literally and figuratively.
Then there are the contradictory standards. As Mayhew points out, women are told to speak up, but also to be polite and not too loud. The list goes on: be confident, but not intimidating. Look natural, but don’t let yourself go. And, of course, smile more.
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Some of the challenges are far more serious. Many of us live in fear for our safety. We think twice about walking to our car at night, or even going for a jog in broad daylight. And that fear is well founded. According to the World Health Organization, nearly 1 in 3 women worldwide have experienced violence in their lifetime, whether from a partner or someone else.
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In what Mayhew calls “a world that is designed so women fail,” it’s no wonder female friendships can feel like a lifeline. “Nobody understands me quite like my female friends,” she writes, explaining that they’ve “experienced the same oppression from a society that wants us to be quiet.” As it turns out, that instinct to turn to each other when things get hard isn’t just anecdotal.
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In landmark research from UCLA, psychologist Shelley Taylor and her colleagues found that while men often respond to stress with “fight or flight,” women are more likely to “tend and befriend”: nurturing their children or seeking social contact, especially with other women. That can be as simple as calling a friend, or even asking for directions when lost (finally, a scientific explanation!).
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So it’s only natural that we’ve come up with a set of unwritten rules to protect our friendships with each other. That’s where girl code comes in. Sure, there are all the rules about dating, like never going after a friend’s ex. But girl code also looks like keeping a friend’s secrets, giving her an honest opinion when she asks, and hyping her up when her outfit looks good. As Heather Wake explains for Upworthy, “at its core, girl code is all about protection, dignity, and kindness.”
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And that kindness often extends well beyond your inner circle (aka the group chat). Sometimes, that means looking out for complete strangers, too. If a woman needs to get away from a walking red flag and asks us to say we’re family? Our moms are twins. If she’s had one too many at a party? She’s not leaving our sight. Given how many of us have reason to feel unsafe, these moments aren’t trivial. That glance across the room from earlier isn’t always about debriefing a cringey pickup line. Sometimes it’s a genuine call for help, one that other women recognize from their own experience.