Rising prices, awkward relationships, social double standards, and the strange things people do every day. There's plenty to poke fun at in the world around us, and cartoonist Riley Fanning doesn't seem to run out of material. Her single-panel cartoons take familiar situations and give them a clever, often sarcastic twist.

Riley's work has appeared in The New Yorker, and her style is easy to recognize: simple black-and-white drawings, expressive characters, and captions that often deliver the punchline in just a few words. She touches on everything from financial struggles and modern relationships to social expectations and human behavior, sometimes making observations that are funny precisely because they're a little too close to reality.

We've selected some of this cartoonist's most recent strips to share with you today. Scroll down and see which ones make you laugh, nod in agreement, or perhaps feel a little called out!