53 Times People Found The Perfect Words To Be Offensive But Also Hilarious At The Same Time

Arrogance, on the other hand, often stems from an exaggerated sense of self-importance and the belief that one's opinions or abilities are superior to those of others. Rather than considering criticism an opportunity to improve, arrogant individuals may interpret disagreement as disrespect or a challenge to their authority.

They might feel the need to dominate conversations, interrupt others, brag about their achievements, or dismiss alternative viewpoints. The distinction becomes particularly noticeable when someone is challenged, in that a confident person can reconsider their position, while someone with an inflated ego may feel compelled to defend it at all costs.

This can make even an ordinary disagreement unnecessarily uncomfortable, especially when the person involved cannot accept that they might not always be right.