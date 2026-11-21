Right now, it feels like we’ve reached the peak of absurd internet humor. After all, we’re living in an era where “67,” a phrase with no clear meaning, became Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2025.

Meanwhile, AI-generated content has introduced us to bizarre characters like sharks wearing sneakers, which somehow became internet sensations. Long before any of this, surreal memes were already confusing people with their strange images and even stranger captions.