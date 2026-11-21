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Right now, it feels like we’ve reached the peak of absurd internet humor. After all, we’re living in an era where “67,” a phrase with no clear meaning, became Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year for 2025.
Meanwhile, AI-generated content has introduced us to bizarre characters like sharks wearing sneakers, which somehow became internet sensations. Long before any of this, surreal memes were already confusing people with their strange images and even stranger captions.
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Looking at these creations, you might occasionally feel like you’re losing a few brain cells. But perhaps we’re being a little too harsh on something that’s simply meant to be entertaining.
There’s no rule saying that humor needs to be clever or make perfect sense. And considering how seriously we tend to approach the rest of our lives, a little absurdity might actually be good for us.
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People who take life very seriously often set high expectations for themselves. They might feel the need to do everything perfectly or constantly worry about every little thing. Unsurprisingly, living with that kind of mindset can take a toll on our well-being.
According to the American Psychological Association, when we perceive something as threatening or difficult to control, our bodies release stress hormones, including cortisol. This is a natural response that helps us cope with challenging situations. However, when stress becomes chronic, it can start causing problems.
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For instance, research shows that prolonged exposure to stress hormones can affect our ability to concentrate and remember information. It can also interfere with sleep and increase the risk of developing anxiety or depression.
Over time, chronic stress may even contribute to more serious health problems, including high blood pressure and heart disease. So, regularly allowing ourselves to relax and enjoy life is important for more than just our mood.
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But why do so many adults feel the need to take themselves so seriously in the first place? Obviously, part of it comes down to the responsibilities that pile up as we get older.
There’s also the desire to appear mature and capable in front of others, which might make us reluctant to do anything that could be considered childish.
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Of course, plenty of adults have maintained a more lighthearted approach to life, and research suggests it’s working out pretty well for them.
In a study involving 4,100 adults, researchers found that people who were more playful tended to be happier, regardless of their age. So there’s no reason we should have to lose our playful side as we get older.