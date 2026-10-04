It’s not news that we spend way too much time on our phones — that’s a fact most adults know by now. In fact, 54% of Gen Z spend four or more hours a day on social media, twice as much as the average American adult.
Much of that time is spent on content about famous people: watching interviews, viral moments, and chuckling at or even creating a meme or two. Bored Panda loves popular culture, so we’re paying our dues and giving you some funny content from the “7.16am“ page on Instagram, a place for lovers of “celebrities, pop culture, memes & more.”
More info: Instagram
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Justinas KeturkaBoredPanda StaffView profile