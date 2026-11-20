Politics and humor make a natural pair, especially if you, like me, have little interest in political arguments. It’s not that we aren’t interested in politics, it’s that we don’t want to get dragged into these nonsense fights. The only bright side of these fights is that they are hilarious.

Political discussions can get complicated fast, but humor makes them easier to approach. A good joke or a funny image can turn a long political debate into something people get right away. That’s why memes are such a popular way to bring politics into everyday online chats.

Political satire can also get people to pay more attention to the news. In one study, researchers showed people political stories with satirical memes and found that these stories got more attention than those with regular or no images. This effect was even stronger for people who already liked politics.