The reason a seemingly minor Photoshop mistake can jump out so quickly has a lot to do with how the brain processes familiar images. Brain Health University explains that perception is not simply a matter of passively recording what is in front of us. Instead, the brain constantly uses memories and previous experiences to predict what it expects to see.

When an image matches those expectations, it can be processed with little conscious effort. But when something suddenly looks out of place, the mismatch creates a prediction error that draws attention. This is why an oddly positioned object, distorted body part, or strangely altered background can become impossible to ignore, even when the viewer cannot immediately explain what looks wrong.