89 Artists With Enough Confidence To Make You Forget The Art Is The Problem (New Pics)

When we are kids, even random scribbles are hyped up by our parents. Obviously, it’s cute then, but as we grow up, we are expected to get better. Well, some are naturally gifted artists and create something brilliant that truly deserves a place on the wall.
But a few don’t realize how terrible they are. Maybe nobody really had the guts to tell them the truth. Or maybe they are just too delusional to see it. Either way, their artistic failures can be so hilarious they turn into comedy gold for us.
The r/delusionalartists Reddit community collects ridiculous art pieces with wildly overconfident prices. Some are so outrageous, you wouldn’t know whether to laugh or question the artist’s sanity. Just scroll down to check them out!
#1 Met A Guy At A Bar Who Told Me He Was An Artist And Then Said He Wanted To Draw Me
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5points
#2 What A Steal
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5points
#3 Finally Found One
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5points
#4 Stop Slow Children?
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5points
#5 Selling Blobs
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4points
#6 I Am Batman?
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4points
#7 This Person Posted Their "Art" On R/Artist And They Admitted That It's AI. The Pieces Are Going For Half A Mil, No Joke
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4points
#8 Hell Yeah Brother
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4points
#9 The Best Painting In His Collection
Description:
A historically accurate depiction of the man known as our lord and savior.
1 of 1 limited edition.
The best painting in my collection.
A historically accurate depiction of the man known as our lord and savior.
1 of 1 limited edition.
The best painting in my collection.
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4points
#10 Always Adding The Extra 0
Who is John Pork?
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4points
#11 My School Cut Down A Perfectly Healthy Tree For This
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#12 60 Dollars For This Pin Made Of Scrap Fabric. The Audacity
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#13 I Paid 20$ To See This
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#14 The Universe Is A Great Artist
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#15 Yeeeeah Big Yikes
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#16 I'm Hoping These Are A Joke But They Jumpscared Me When I Was Checking Marketplace
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#17 This Artist Is Onto Something $50 For Recycled Fan
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4points
#18 This Cat Tree, Which Is Actually A Piece Of Drift Wood, Could Be Yours For The Low Low Price Of 3k!!!
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#19 Only One Triad Left!
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#20 310$ Is Definitely The Right Price
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4points
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda StaffView profile