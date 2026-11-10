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89 Artists With Enough Confidence To Make You Forget The Art Is The Problem (New Pics)
Funny,FailsNOV 10, 2026

89 Artists With Enough Confidence To Make You Forget The Art Is The Problem (New Pics)

Viktorija StrelciunaiteRutuja Dumbre
Viktorija Strelciunaite and Rutuja Dumbre
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When we are kids, even random scribbles are hyped up by our parents. Obviously, it’s cute then, but as we grow up, we are expected to get better. Well, some are naturally gifted artists and create something brilliant that truly deserves a place on the wall.
But a few don’t realize how terrible they are. Maybe nobody really had the guts to tell them the truth. Or maybe they are just too delusional to see it. Either way, their artistic failures can be so hilarious they turn into comedy gold for us.
The r/delusionalartists Reddit community collects ridiculous art pieces with wildly overconfident prices. Some are so outrageous, you wouldn’t know whether to laugh or question the artist’s sanity. Just scroll down to check them out!

#1 Met A Guy At A Bar Who Told Me He Was An Artist And Then Said He Wanted To Draw Me

Simple pencil sketch portrait illustrating raw talent from aspiring artists.
delightful_caprese
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5points

#2 What A Steal

Drawing of the Sanderson sisters showcasing unique art made with confidence.
lafonda34
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5points

#3 Finally Found One

A pencil drawing of Elvis Presley showcasing questionable skills from overly confident artists.
whittynicole
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5points

#4 Stop Slow Children?

A hand-painted yellow road sign canvas piece made by confident artists selling quirky art.
gan_vogh
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5points

#5 Selling Blobs

Abstract lumpy sculptures in white, black, and pink listed for high prices, showing confident art.
DeftGuardian
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4points

#6 I Am Batman?

Framed drawing of a Batman character holding a flower illustrating unique work by overconfident artists.
nino956
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4points

#7 This Person Posted Their "Art" On R/Artist And They Admitted That It's AI. The Pieces Are Going For Half A Mil, No Joke

Colorful futuristic print of a spaceship over a crowd showcasing overconfident artists selling overpriced art.
PopsmasherSr
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4points

#8 Hell Yeah Brother

Simple painted portrait of a man with sunglasses and a blonde mustache resembling Hulk Hogan, showcasing bad art.
SiRchuki
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4points

#9 The Best Painting In His Collection

Crude textured face sculpted in thick brown paint, featuring confident artists bad art style.
Description:
A historically accurate depiction of the man known as our lord and savior.
1 of 1 limited edition.
The best painting in my collection.
dwg387
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4points

#10 Always Adding The Extra 0

A colored pencil drawing of John Pork calling, created by confident artists sharing funny art.
Who is John Pork?
That1weirdperson
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4points

#11 My School Cut Down A Perfectly Healthy Tree For This

Outdoor concrete pipes repurposed as plant pots, displaying confident artists transformed functional objects.
PolarRood
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4points

#12 60 Dollars For This Pin Made Of Scrap Fabric. The Audacity

Handmade fabric flower accessory with price tag, an example of confident artists selling questionable art.
nateneil
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4points

#13 I Paid 20$ To See This

Simple canvas art with horizontal color bands of white, blue, yellow, and black made by confident artists.
YmirHugi
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4points

#14 The Universe Is A Great Artist

Online listing for abstract blue paint scribbles on paper, showcasing confident art for sale.
thatcoolcat1
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4points

#15 Yeeeeah Big Yikes

Unusual pencil portrait drawing of a woman created by ambitious artists.
iamthedoctor9MC
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4points

#16 I'm Hoping These Are A Joke But They Jumpscared Me When I Was Checking Marketplace

Bizarre handmade clay face sculptures listed online by creative artists.
EnbyOfTomorrow
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4points

#17 This Artist Is Onto Something $50 For Recycled Fan

Quirky dragonfly art created from repurposed fan blades by confident artists.
twistedsister78
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4points

#18 This Cat Tree, Which Is Actually A Piece Of Drift Wood, Could Be Yours For The Low Low Price Of 3k!!!

A simple bare tree branch listed as expensive luxury cat tree art by confident artists.
ceeashi
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4points

#19 Only One Triad Left!

A bizarre doll craft made from pipe cleaners by quirky artists displaying misplaced confidence.
soupyhdnos
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4points

#20 310$ Is Definitely The Right Price

A poorly made golden Pharaoh mask created by confident artists selling odd artwork online.
Shiru_Senpai
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4points
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Viktorija Strelciunaite
Viktorija StrelciunaiteBoredPanda Staff