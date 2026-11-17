Every profession requires a different set of skills. Right, pandas? An engineer needs to understand how things work, a writer needs to know how to tell a story, and an accountant needs to be good with numbers. But irrespective of what we do for a living, understanding the task at hand is just as important as knowing how to do it.

For instance, imagine a writer publishing an article with “Add headline here” as its actual title. It might make for a funny screenshot, but it's also a reminder of how easily things can go wrong when we aren't fully focused on our work.