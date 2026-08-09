If there’s one thing the Internet has always loved (and will probably continue to in the future), it’s animals. Cute ones, silly ones, big ones, small ones — there’s no discrimination when it comes to all kinds of critters. In fact, according to a 2024 study, 98.5% of people who use social media have watched at least one animal video in their lives.
For your daily dose of pets and other types of animals, Bored Panda is bringing you a selection of pictures where they’re acting extra silly. Prepare to see some ridiculous facial expressions, interesting poses, and photographs captured just at the right moment. If you feel like you need a pick-me-up, this is the perfect one!
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