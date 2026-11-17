#1
We first wanted to hear how Carolita's journey as a cartoonist began and what inspired her to start drawing. As it turns out, cartoons have been part of her life far longer than she realized. Here's how she explained it: “Okay, it seems I've drawn cartoons almost all my life without realizing it, starting with copying Snoopy cartoons as a little kid, then creating my own little comic strip about a dog named Snurfuls in junior high school.
I had forgotten all about that by the time I sold my first cartoon to The New Yorker, which was almost an accident.
I had fallen in love with a New Yorker cartoonist, Michael Crawford, and thought he was just making me do cartoons as an excuse to hang out with me.
I actually wrote an essay about this for Oldster's What I Did for Love series."
#2
#3
We also wanted to know where Carolita finds inspiration for her cartoons, especially since so many of them revolve around familiar situations and unexpected little details. She told us that most of her ideas actually come from things she experiences herself: “I always like to say that 99 percent of my cartoons are related to something I actually did or said or saw (or thought I saw).
Because I have a few day jobs and side gigs, I don't have time to be like the legendary Sam Gross (or my late husband), who could sit at a drafting table all day and just draw things, then take inspiration from their own doodles.
Possibly only 1% of my cartoons were born out of looking at a drawing I did.
A couple of those were the "it's not a shawl, hombre" one (because the poncho came out looking like a shawl and made me laugh), and the "You have until sundown to get rid of those awful curtains" (because I drew some awful curtains).”
#4
#5
Since so many of her cartoons start with real-life observations, we asked Carolita what her creative process looks like and whether she usually begins with a funny idea or lets the humor develop as she draws. Her answer was refreshingly simple: “As I said above, it's just life handing me great, silly moments and thoughts to turn into a cartoon.”
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#7
Finally, we asked Carolita what she enjoys most about being a cartoonist and what she hopes readers take away from her work. Beyond making people laugh, she also shared a little about the message she wants her cartoons to convey and why kindness plays such an important role in her humor: “I think I enjoy being able to say and express in cartoons the things that nobody really wants to hear me talk about in real life, ha ha ha!
People think I'm complaining, or that I'm obsessed with something annoying or boring to them, and I tend to drive them crazy unless I turn it into art and act like a normal person around them as a result of getting it onto paper.
Oh, and what I hope readers take away about my work: that I am not mean to others or to myself.
My policy about self-denigrating humor is zero tolerance because I believe that if I am down on myself, I only give others permission to be down on themselves, too, which, hey! Who needs more encouragement to do THAT?
I say be kind to others and to yourself, and show the world that you can be funny or observant without crushing anyone, including yourself.
I know it makes one more popular to be down on oneself, but I just can't make myself do it.
Someone once told me that my cartoons were "tenderly piercing," which is the best compliment I ever got about my work.”