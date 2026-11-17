Ever wondered what your dog might be up to in heaven, or how a perfectly ordinary conversation could take a very unexpected turn? Cartoonist Carolita Johnson finds humor in situations like these and turns them into witty comics.

Known for her work in The New Yorker, Carolita creates single-panel cartoons about relationships, family dynamics, pets, social expectations, and all the strange things people do. Her illustrations are simple, but the humor is anything but predictable. Sometimes it's a clever observation, sometimes a dark little joke, and sometimes a caption that completely changes how you see the picture.

We've picked out a collection of her cartoons to share with you today. Scroll down to check them out, see which ones you can relate to, and let us know your favorite in the comments!