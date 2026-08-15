During an earlier interview with the Bored Panda team, Lisa Yaszek, a Professor of Science Fiction Studies at Georgia Tech and the author of ‘The Self Wired’ and ‘Sisters of Tomorrow: The First Women of Science Fiction,’ was kind enough to share her thoughts on optical illusions.

“As humans, we’re fascinated by optical illusions both because they are a symbol of human creativity and because they demonstrate just how good we are at flexible thinking,” she said.