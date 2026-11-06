98 Amateur Gardeners Who Harvested The Fruits Of Their Labor But Ended Up With A Fail

Gardening can be quite fun, which is why Leaftide found that in the United States, 79.2% of households take part in lawn and garden care. About 2/3 of folks grow their own fruits and vegetables, and some even raise birds, animals, and other livestock for food.

Interestingly, the research found that more men than women like to grow plants and look after their lawns. People also tend to spend nearly 1 hour a day on average on this hobby. Over time, interest has also risen, with a nearly 2% increase in the number of people who garden.