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98 Amateur Gardeners Who Harvested The Fruits Of Their Labor But Ended Up With A Fail
Funny,FailsNOV 6, 2026

98 Amateur Gardeners Who Harvested The Fruits Of Their Labor But Ended Up With A Fail

Greta JaruševičiūtėBeverly NoronhaIndrė Lukošiūtė
Greta Jaruševičiūtė, Beverly Noronha and Indrė Lukošiūtė
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There’s something whimsical about having a garden of your own with beautiful flowers and fruit or vegetable plants that help fill your belly. Everyone who tries their hand at this dream hopes for the most magical bounty, but good things take time, and often the first harvests aren’t the best.
That’s exactly what these amateur gardeners experienced after trying to grow their own food, only to end up with fruits and vegetables fit for a mouse. Although these hobbyists require serious props, we’ve all definitely got to enjoy their failed attempts.

#1 Behold My Most Glorious Tomato! Pepitas For Scale

Hand next to two microscopic vegetables on a table demonstrating a funny mighty harvest.
FlamingHalide
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5points

#2 Went To Harvest My Glass Gem Corn That Managed To Grow In My Painfully Neglected And Overgrown Garden. I Was Pleasantly Surprised, And This Is The Cutest Corn I Have Ever Seen

Hand holding a small multicolored ear of corn showing a funny mighty harvest.
_okamiiiii_
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#3 Pocket Sized Watermelon

Hand holding two tiny green watermelons representing a funny mighty harvest from the garden.
T_urge
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Gardening can be quite fun, which is why Leaftide found that in the United States, 79.2% of households take part in lawn and garden care. About 2/3 of folks grow their own fruits and vegetables, and some even raise birds, animals, and other livestock for food.

Interestingly, the research found that more men than women like to grow plants and look after their lawns. People also tend to spend nearly 1 hour a day on average on this hobby. Over time, interest has also risen, with a nearly 2% increase in the number of people who garden.

#4 Mistakes Were Made, Apparently

Funny mighty harvest of small twisted carrots in a metal kitchen sink.
Michael_J_Foxtrot
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#5 What Would You Make With This Mighty Harvest?

Collection of tiny red, yellow, and white onions resting on a green towel in a funny mighty harvest.
ThiccccRevolution
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4points

#6 Look At This Harvest. Lots Of Peppers!

Huge table covered in a massive colorful chili pepper harvest, contrasting with funny mighty harvest fails.
Rare_Yam10
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4points

Taking care of plants, trees, and vegetables might seem like something only older folks like to do, and that may have been true in the past. Now, though, nearly 29% of amateur gardeners are folks between the ages of 18 and 34. 

There also seems to be a big rise in urban food-growing households, with nearly 2 million more folks doing it in the last couple of years. When it comes to planting and harvesting veggies at home, women over 45 seem to dominate this hobby, with nearly 68% doing it. Even if folks don’t garden at home, about 3 million people use community spaces to grow produce.

#7 Today’s Haul

A hand holding tiny cucamelons, cherry tomatoes, and berries, showing a funny mighty harvest.
Ok-Athlete-8874
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#8 Praise Be To This Mini Strawberry Popcorn Harvest - A Bounty That Will Keep You Snacking ‘Til The End Of The Odyssey!

Tiny purple corn cob resting next to a work glove as a funny mighty harvest crop.
TiffanyBee
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4points

#9 Hope Everybody Likes Pie!

Small orange pumpkin resting on an open palm showing a funny mighty harvest.
Raven1906
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As you may have noticed from this list, many folks try their hand at growing fruits and veggies but have many unsuccessful first attempts. According to Madison Fichtl, a lifestyle blogger, a good way to ensure a successful harvest is to use companion plants.

This means that folks should pair things like marigolds to deter pests, or basil, which can improve the flavor of veggies over time. Another benefit of companion planting is growing legumes, which some crops benefit from because they fix nitrogen. They can also aerate the soil and prevent topsoil loss.

#10 Looks Like Tomatoes Are Back On The Menu, Boys!

Plastic container filled with tiny cherry tomatoes harvested from a backyard garden.
amggg123
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#11 James & The Giant Peach. No Way I’ll Be Able To Finish These All On My Own Though!

Hand holding a handful of tiny harvested peaches for a funny mighty harvest.
aleyda93
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4points

#12 Behold! My Cabbage(S)

A small head of cabbage held in a hand for a funny mighty harvest post.
Bigsloppysampson
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Pests can really affect vegetables and fruits, and gardeners especially struggle with aphids and slugs. They can damage fruits and flowers and sometimes even stifle the growth of smaller plants. That’s why folks should act early and use natural remedies or chemicals to combat the issue.

Not all insects are harmful, and gardeners should encourage beneficial ones like ladybugs, which eat many common aphids. Lacewings and parasitic wasps also hunt pests and can help keep plants, fruits, and vegetables clean and clear. Bees are also wonderful to encourage because they help with pollination.

#13 And They Shall Call Me The Potato Queen. All Will Rejoice! Bend The Knee

Three mini potatoes and a cherry tomato displaying a funny mighty harvest on a dark surface.
LocksmithKey7985
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#14 Bell Peppers Came In Strong This Year! Spoon For Scale

A tiny red pepper next to a spoon, representing a funny mighty harvest.
locobanya1
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#15 Mighty Harvest That Will Keep Many Villages Fed Through The Winter

A line of tiny tomatoes beside a banana for scale in a funny mighty harvest display.
egretta_thula
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Every amateur gardener should learn as much as they can about planting zones and seasons, since this can greatly affect what they grow. For food crops especially, plant cool-season crops in early spring or fall, and grow warm-season crops after the frost.

Folks who like to grow plants also learn when to prune them to protect them from disease and keep them from getting too wild. This action can also encourage better airflow and encourage blooming during peak seasons. Gardeners also say pruning trees during colder months, when they are dormant, is best.

#16 I Might As Well Start Making The Salsa Now!

Tiny tomato and small red pepper held in palm as a funny mighty harvest.
Huge_Green8628
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#17 Just In Time For Summer

Person holding two tiny green melons in their open palm for a funny mighty harvest moment.
kyler_9437
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#18 I Was Really Optimistic Grabbing The Big Bucket…

A large black bucket containing a small pile of harvested tiny potatoes as a funny mighty harvest.
Quantum_Fuzzics
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The best thing an amateur gardener can do is learn how to water their plants without saturating the soil. Too much moisture around the roots can cause rot or prevent vegetables and fruits from taking up nutrients. People need to watch when their soil is drying out and water only when needed, and even less during the monsoon season.

It can be fun to grow a lot of plants, but amateurs need to be careful not to overwhelm their garden. Planting too many vegetables and fruits at once can lead to competition for sunlight, water, and nutrients, which won’t be good in the long run.

#19 Genuinely The Biggest Pumpkin I’ve Ever Grown

A hand holding a tiny green pumpkin with a long stem from a funny mighty harvest pic.
Menadgerie
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#20 Found This Sub, Remembered This Pic From Back In Covid When We Tried Gardening

A person holding a carrot with massive green tops but a tiny twisted taproot in a sink, showing a funny mighty harvest.
RaymondWalters
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Greta Jaruševičiūtė
Greta JaruševičiūtėBoredPanda Staff