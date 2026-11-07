Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
If You Enjoy Internet Humor, These 38 Random Memes Might Give You A Reason To Smile Today
Funny,New MemesNOV 8, 2026

If You Enjoy Internet Humor, These 38 Random Memes Might Give You A Reason To Smile Today

Gabija PalšytėNikita Manot
Gabija Palšytė and Nikita Manot
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Can you believe 2026 is almost over, pandas? It feels like the year just started, and suddenly, we're all busy making holiday plans, booking trips back home, shopping (hello, holiday sales!), and trying to get a hundred things done before the year ends. Phew! But hey, before the holiday madness completely takes over, how about taking a little break and having a good laugh?
And obviously, by that, we mean memes! We've got another fresh batch of hilarious memes and random posts from the Instagram page grahamcrackers to give you a much-needed dose of laughter. So, put that never-ending to-do list aside for a few minutes, get comfortable, and enjoy some of the funniest finds we've rounded up for you!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny internet memes post featuring optical illusions comparing haircut fades to extinguished cigarettes.
grahamcrackers
Report
4points

#2

Man holding a lottery ticket with text about winning a record jackpot, shared as internet humor.
grahamcrackers
Report
4points

#3

A strip mall with Chase, Mattress Firm, Xfinity, and GNC stores, part of random memes internet humor.
grahamcrackers
Report
4points

You've probably heard someone say, "Happiness is a state of mind," right, pandas? But when you think about it, happiness can mean something completely different to everyone. Ask a book lover, and they might tell you it's spending an entire afternoon reading. For a sports enthusiast, it could be playing badminton with friends. And for a foodie? Well, a delicious plate of their favorite dish might be enough to make their day! But have you ever wondered what happiness actually feels like?

#4

Gaming setup paired with unappetizing food presenting classic internet humor online
grahamcrackers
Report
4points

#5

Relatable internet humor about receiving a large bundle of household items as a gift
grahamcrackers
Report
4points

#6

Old wall slot for razor blades shown in a collection of random memes.
grahamcrackers
Report
4points

Interestingly, the University of Oxford's Department of Experimental Psychology explains that people often describe happiness as feeling lighter, more energetic, warm, or simply content. And those feelings can show up in all sorts of ways, from an excited shout or a good belly laugh to a quiet sigh of satisfaction.

And that's because happiness isn't just one feeling. As Verywell Mind explains, it can involve joy, excitement, gratitude, pride, optimism, contentment, and love. When you think about it, the thrill of landing your dream job feels quite different from the comfort of spending a peaceful evening with someone you love. Yet both can make you equally happy, just in different ways. And perhaps that's what makes happiness so interesting. There's no single way to experience it!

#7

Screenshot of text messages containing internet humor about travel advice.
grahamcrackers
Report
4points

#8

Random memes featuring a young boy standing outside by canoes looking surprisingly mature for his age
grahamcrackers
Report
4points

#9

Funny random memes post featuring a Greek warrior in a helmet staring intently.
realstiffyy
Report
3points

And here's something even more fascinating: happiness may also be connected to our physical health. In a 2005 study, researchers Andrew Steptoe and Jane Wardle examined the relationship between positive emotions and various health measurements. They found that people who reported feeling happier tended to have lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Among men in the study, greater happiness was also associated with a lower heart rate, while a follow-up three years later found a connection between positive emotions and lower systolic blood pressure.

#10

A social media post with internet humor about a chicken banh mi sandwich served with soup.
roentgen2002
Report
3points

#11

Nostalgic everyday items like an old camera, iPod, wrist watch, and cellphone laid out in internet humor.
grahamcrackers
Report
3points

#12

Close-up of a funny taxidermied shark in a museum showing two front teeth in a funny random meme.
grahamcrackers
Report
3points

Another study published in 2008 looked at patients being investigated for possible coronary artery disease. Researchers found that those reporting more positive emotions showed healthier patterns of heart rate variability, a measure related to how the nervous system regulates the heart. Of course, these findings don't mean that being happy can prevent or cure heart disease. But they do suggest that our emotional well-being and physical health may be connected in some interesting ways.

#13

Funny social media post for internet humor sharing a hilarious date moment
patienceandgrce
Report
3points

#14

Social media screenshot highlighting internet humor in a funny exchange about coffee and text
grahamcrackers
Report
3points

#15

Funny online commentary about job searching showcasing relatable internet humor
grahamcrackers
Report
3points

So, how can we bring a little more happiness into our everyday lives? Well, thankfully, it doesn't always require grand plans or expensive experiences. Getting enough sleep, staying physically active, eating well, and spending time outdoors are all good places to start.

And speaking of the outdoors, a study involving 184 teenagers in Finland found that most participants associated nature with happiness or positive feelings. Many described how being outside helped them relax, improve their mood, and feel more at peace. So, that simple walk through a park might be doing more for you than you realize!

#16

Wedding photo with a reflective floor included in a list of random memes.
grahamcrackers
Report
3points

#17

A smartphone lock screen showing a manager text before a wedding, featured in internet humor.
grahamcrackers
Report
3points

#18

A meme depicting an elderly professor on a video call representing funny internet humor.
grahamcrackers
Report
3points

There's also something to be said for doing physical activities you genuinely enjoy. A 2024 study involving 1,140 adults in Lithuania found that physical activity during leisure time was more strongly associated with happiness and better mood than physical activity performed as part of work. So, whether you enjoy cycling, dancing, swimming, or playing your favorite sport, making time for a little movement can be a lovely way to look after yourself.

#19

A bad haircut post shared on social media as part of internet humor memes.
grahamcrackers
Report
3points

#20

A news meme about AI streaming fraud with Spotify logo and handcuffs representing internet humor.
grahamcrackers
Report
3points
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
30
0
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda Staff