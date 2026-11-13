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79 Memes That Somehow Turn Your Daily Struggles Into Punchlines
Funny,New MemesNOV 13, 2026

79 Memes That Somehow Turn Your Daily Struggles Into Punchlines

Gabija PalšytėAdelaide May Ross
Gabija Palšytė and Adelaide May Ross
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We’ve finally reached the end of the week, pandas. Tomorrow, you can sleep in as late as you like and forget that your boss exists for a couple of days. And if it’s been a particularly long week, full of stressful workdays and drama in your personal life, we’ve got just what you need to unwind. 
We took a trip to the Fluent Sarcasm page on Instagram and compiled a list of their most hilarious and relatable memes below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that we hope will make you chuckle, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel seen!

#1

Humorous meme about setting morning alarms featuring a man sleeping deeply wrapped in a brown blanket
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#2

Cute meme about daily struggles featuring a stylish cat wearing a blue head towel and bathrobe
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#3

Relatable daily struggles meme featuring Maleficent and her raven posing with a sarcastic caption
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The internet is obsessed with health. Everyone has an opinion on what the perfect diet is, what the best exercise regimen is, and what habits you need to take up if you want to be a centenarian. But one extremely underrated factor that you should take into consideration when thinking about our health is making sure that you laugh enough.    

According to Verywell Mind, there are plenty of health benefits that can come from humor and laughter. Getting your giggles in is great for your heart, as it lowers your blood pressure. One study even found that people who never or rarely laughed were 1.21 times more likely to have heart disease than people who laugh every day. 

#4

Man sipping drink thoughtfully meme depicting daily struggles with bad memory and gaslighting
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#5

Humorous cat meme about onions fighting back as a daily struggle.
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#6

Funny daily struggles meme showing a trail camera photo of a man surrounded by wild animals at night
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Another great benefit of laughing is that it can actually reduce your physical pain as well. Whether you’re suffering from chronic pain or you have a broken bone, keeping yourself laughing can help you forget for a moment how much pain you’re in.

Plus, if you’re someone who struggles to get a great night’s sleep, you might want to try adding some more humor into your day. One study found that engaging in 40-minute laughter therapy sessions twice a week greatly improved participants’ quality of sleep, while simultaneously reducing their feelings of depression.  

#7

Morticia Addams blank stare meme about the daily struggles of getting older and annoyed
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#8

Shawshank Redemption smiling meme capturing office daily struggles and told-you-so moments
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#9

Cruella de Vil angry face meme about daily struggles while driving past slow cars
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Laughing can also be great for your health because it boosts your immune system as well. An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but don’t underestimate the power of laughter as the best medicine. In fact, laughing increases your antibody-producing cells and increases the effectiveness of T cells in your body. Basically, this means that you’ll be better prepared to fight off any potential illnesses.  

#10

Funny memes about daily struggles at work with Bart Simpson
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#11

Funny memes showing a man grimacing about phone lock screens depicting daily struggles.
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#12

Funny memes about daily struggles showing a bird reaching its leg out to touch water.
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Laughter can bring far more than simply physical benefits, though. Giggling can also be an incredible way to relieve stress. Not only can enjoying laughter help your stress melt away, but it can also help you change your perspective on stressful moments. If you’re reminded not to take life too seriously, you might be able to stop sweating the small stuff and be able to find humor in every single situation.  

#13

Relatable memes about daily struggles showing a tired cartoon cat waking up exhausted in bed.
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#14

Funny Twitter memes about housing costs and daily struggles
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#15

Funny meme of a cat laughing hysterically to represent funny thoughts.
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Unsurprisingly, there are also plenty of social benefits that can come from having a great sense of humor. Laughing with others is a wonderful way to bond, and being funny will make it much easier to make friends. Everyone wants to be around the funniest person in the room. And by bringing positive energy to every conversation, you’ll attract other joyful people as well. Not every setting is appropriate for making jokes in, of course, but most places are. 

#16

Funny meme of a white cat giving a subtle annoyed look.
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#17

Relatable meme of Spider-Man expressing financial struggles.
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#18

Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory meme about daily struggles of being social.
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If you’re looking to bring more laughter into your life but aren’t sure where to start, Everyday Health has some advice. First, they recommend not worrying about trying to be funny. Just start looking for humor everywhere in your life, and you’ll begin to notice it more and more. Meanwhile, to get more giggles into your day, start to curate your comedy collection. Start following funny accounts on social media, watching stand-up specials on Netflix, and reading funny memoirs. This way, you’ll never go a day without laughing. 

#19

A cat standing by a fishing rod meme representing daily struggles humor.
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#20

Relatable office meme about daily struggles of surviving the workweek.
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Gabija Palšytė
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda Staff