79 Memes That Somehow Turn Your Daily Struggles Into Punchlines

The internet is obsessed with health. Everyone has an opinion on what the perfect diet is, what the best exercise regimen is, and what habits you need to take up if you want to be a centenarian. But one extremely underrated factor that you should take into consideration when thinking about our health is making sure that you laugh enough.

According to Verywell Mind, there are plenty of health benefits that can come from humor and laughter. Getting your giggles in is great for your heart, as it lowers your blood pressure. One study even found that people who never or rarely laughed were 1.21 times more likely to have heart disease than people who laugh every day.