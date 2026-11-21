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When we were kids, spending time with friends was relatively easy. We'd meet at school, play together in the evenings, or spend entire weekends at each other's houses.
But things change as we grow older. Between work, relationships, children, and household responsibilities, even finding a date to catch up over coffee can become a task. Sometimes, our only interaction with a close friend all week is sending each other a few funny memes. Relatable, pandas?
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And it's not that we value friendships any less as adults. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 61% of Americans consider close friendships extremely or very important for living a fulfilling life.
Interestingly, a 2024 study from the American Friendship Project found that while over 75% of respondents were happy with the number of friends they had, more than 40% wished they were closer to them.
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Thankfully, technology has made staying in touch a lot easier. You might live in a completely different country from your childhood best friend, but a quick video call or a text message can help you stay involved in each other's lives.
A 2025 Pew Research Center report also highlights how texting, interacting on social media, and making phone or video calls have become common ways of communicating with close friends.
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And speaking of social media, there's actually some interesting research on why we share memes with certain people. A 2023 study by researchers Nicholas Brody and Sean Cullen found that people were most likely to exchange memes with those closest to them, particularly friends and romantic partners. Furthermore, sharing memes simply to entertain one another was associated with greater relationship satisfaction.
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Think about it. You come across a funny post about someone struggling to wake up in the morning, and immediately, one particular friend comes to mind. You send it to them, they laugh, and perhaps you end up chatting for the next ten minutes.
Interestingly, 27% of participants in the same study said they had sometimes chosen not to send a meme because they were concerned about how it might affect their relationship with the recipient. Clearly, we do put some thought into who we share our jokes with!
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There's also something special about laughing together. A study involving 71 romantic couples found that those who spent more time laughing together reported greater relationship closeness, quality, and social support.
And while the research focused on couples, many of us can probably relate to the feeling of having a friend who understands our sense of humor like nobody else. Sometimes, just mentioning an old inside joke is enough to get both of you laughing.