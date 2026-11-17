#1 On The Topic Of Ridiculous ID Photos, My Brother Likes To Make A Sport Out Of It As Well
#2 I'm Back, Reddit! Previous Driver's License Photo! My Wife Provided Her Hot Pink Scarf!
#3 My Husband Also Takes Funny Driver’s License Photos. Same Face, Every Year
When it comes to picking an accurate passport or profile picture, a complete stranger might actually know your face better than you do.
A study published in the British Journal of Psychology found that humans are terrible at picking snapshots that truly match their own faces. In fact, complete strangers do a much better job of choosing an accurate likeness than we do ourselves.
#4 I Tool My School ID Photo As Dwight Schrute!
#5 A Friend Of Mine Managed To Troll The New Zealand Transport Agency Into Thinking This Was Her Usual Relaxed Smile. It Is Now Her Restricted Driving License Photo ID
#6 My License Photo. The Only Thing The Woman Who Took My Photo Said Was “You’re Ok With This?”
Dr David White, an associate professor at UNSW Sydney, explained why getting these pictures right matters so much in the real world: “In face-to-face encounters with unfamiliar people, it is often necessary to verify that we are who we claim to be. For example, we are asked to prove our identity when processing financial transactions and crossing borders. In these and many other commonplace situations, photo-ID is the most common method for identity verification.”
He notes that despite the clear importance of this visual task, previous research has shown that we are quite poor at matching photos of unfamiliar faces.
#7 Was Told I Should Change This License Pic…
#8 So I Had Just Got My ID And This Is How The Photo Turned Out
#9 So I Saw A Guy On This Sub Post About Him And His Buddies Humorous ID Competition. Thought I’d Give My License A Shot
Dr. White’s team asked more than 130 students to pull ten images of themselves from Facebook and sort them from most to least accurate, while also recording a short webcam clip of each person.
A separate group of strangers watched those quick videos and ranked the exact same photos, before dozens of other volunteers tried to match the pictures to the real people online.
The outcome was a major surprise: photos picked by strangers were matched 7% more accurately than those people selected for themselves.
#10 I Have A Long-Standing Battle With My Buddy For The Most Ridiculous Photo ID. My Wife Suggested I Wear My Mother's Hot Pink Bathrobe And "Gary Busey" My Hair For My New Driver's License Photo, So I Did
#11 They Told Me I Could Make Any Face I Wanted To Make For My Student ID Photo
#12 What's Going On Here?
Research has also found that banning smiles on official documents might be a mistake, since people naturally recognize smiling faces much easier than stiff, blank expressions.
“Interestingly, we also noted there were better results when people were smiling in the photos. It is interesting that current passport guidelines prohibit smiling in photographs because this ‘distorts the normal facial features’. Given that faces are generally pictured smiling, and these images are rated as being more like familiar faces, it may be beneficial to permit expression in passport photographs,” says Dr. White.
#13 A Buddy Of Mine Got A New Driver's License Photo
#14 The Perfect ID Photo Doesn’t Exi…
#15 Me Looking Like 4 Different People On 4 Valid ID Cards Of Mine
As experts question whether these strict ID photo rules actually work, artists are finding clever ways to bend them for a good laugh.
London-based visual artist Max Siedentopf pushed these boring standards to their limits in a creative series called “Passport Photos.”
He invited models to join a playful photo shoot with a funny catch. Each person had to maintain a completely serious, neutral face while doing ridiculous activities or wearing bizarre costumes. Up close, the tightly cropped portraits follow every official guideline and look totally normal. However, zooming out reveals the absurd and hilarious chaos happening just outside the frame.
The project is meant to remind us to look a little closer at everyday rules: “Things aren’t always as they initially seem, and it’s good to walk through the world with open eyes and question the things around you. A small chuckle would also be nice,” Siedentopf says.
#16 Man From New Zealand Allowed To Wear Pasta Strainer On Head For Driver Licence Photo, Stated It Was For Religious Purposes
#17 The (Second) Best ID Photos I've Ever Seen From One Person
#18 And The Driver's License Photo Arms Race Continues. I Love The Reactions I Get When People Tell Me They Need To See My ID
But why do most ID pictures turn out to be weird? Even if you manage to take a decent picture, the printing process itself often ruins the final result.
Many modern passports and ID cards use lasers to burn your portrait directly into layers of plastic. Because this method only prints in black and white, it tends to highlight every shadow, pore, and fine line on your face.
Older cards also rely on heat to transfer ink onto the plastic, which can leave your skin looking dull and washed-out. To make matters worse, clear security films and shiny holograms are sometimes layered right over your face — making the whole scene look weird and hilarious.