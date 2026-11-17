We like to blame millennial parents for these creative liberties, but parents have been doing this for ages. In Johnny Cash's 1969 hit "A Boy Named Sue," written by Shel Silverstein, a father names his son Sue, so he'll grow up tough. The son spends the song hunting him down, which is a very valid way to react.

Luckily, some countries decided parents couldn't be trusted with this. In 1996, a Swedish couple, annoyed by the country's naming law, registered their son as Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116, pronounced "Albin," as a protest. The authorities rejected it and fined the couple for failing to register a name.