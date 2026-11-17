#1 I’m Speechless…
#2 ??? My College Friend And The Very 'Intestinal'-Sounding New Name She Chose For Her Daughter
#3 Wendy's Is Brutal
We like to blame millennial parents for these creative liberties, but parents have been doing this for ages. In Johnny Cash's 1969 hit "A Boy Named Sue," written by Shel Silverstein, a father names his son Sue, so he'll grow up tough. The son spends the song hunting him down, which is a very valid way to react.
Luckily, some countries decided parents couldn't be trusted with this. In 1996, a Swedish couple, annoyed by the country's naming law, registered their son as Brfxxccxxmnpcccclllmmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116, pronounced "Albin," as a protest. The authorities rejected it and fined the couple for failing to register a name.
#4 Sorry If This Has Already Been Posted
#5 Not Mine But Still Good
#6 The Only Correct Answer
Denmark has parents pick from an approved list of roughly 7,000 names unless the authorities say otherwise. In Iceland, a naming committee approves every new name, and in 2013 a court let a girl named Blær keep hers after the committee had ruled that the word was grammatically masculine.
New Zealand's registrar has turned down names like 4Real and Lucifer, but the rule didn't stop everyone. In 2008, a nine-year-old girl there was made a ward of the court so a judge could change her name, which her parents had registered as Talula Does The Hula From Hawaii. She had been teased about it at school, and the judge agreed that she had a point.
#7 Found In The Wild
#8 Best Friend Is Having A Baby… I Googled It And Apparently A Few People Have That Name, But Is It Not Literally The Word “Ashtray”???
#9 God Save The Queen
The US is far more relaxed. Most states let parents name a child almost anything, and a few only limit the characters you can use. That freedom is how Nevaeh, which is "heaven" spelled backward, went from a name hardly anyone used to the top 25 girls' names by 2007. Its rise is often traced to singer Sonny Sandoval of the band P.O.D. mentioning it on MTV in 2000.
#10 Cashmoney
#11 Spotted On Instagram: North Korea?
#12 My Mom Named Me After Naruto
Celebrities have the same freedom and a bigger audience. Gwyneth Paltrow named her daughter Apple in 2004, and magician Penn Jillette named his daughter Moxie CrimeFighter the following year. Then came Elon Musk and Grimes with X Æ A-Xii in 2020. California only allows letters of the English alphabet on birth certificates, so the paperwork reportedly went in as X AE A-XII.
#13 One Of My Older Cousins Sent This To Me…im Sorry But Vaselinea??
#14 How Do I Respond To This Without Being Super Rude?
#15 I Am Uncomfortable
A name that sounds like a sneeze can cost a person something. In a 2012 study, psychologist Simon Laham and his colleagues found that people with names that are easy to pronounce are judged more positively than people with hard ones. The title of the paper, "The Name-Pronunciation Effect: Why People Like Mr. Smith More Than Mr. Colquhoun," tells us that these kids entered the game of life on hard mode.
#16 Oh No
#17 My Sister Is Naming Her Kid "Aubrianna"
#18 English Is Her Second Language, So She Spelled Her Son’s Name “Daniel” The Way It Sounded To Her
The name you grow up with can steer your life too. In 2002, psychologist Brett Pelham and his colleagues found that people are disproportionately likely to end up in jobs and cities that echo their own names. There are more Dennises and Denises among dentists than chance would predict, and more people named Louis in St. Louis. If this holds up, the child named Brynleigh Rayne is statistically headed for a career in meteorology.