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It might seem strange to turn historical events and figures into memes, especially when the topics are so grim. Wars and destruction are about as far from funny as you can get. Still, for many people online, these exact subjects make up a popular type of comedy.
That’s because dark humor helps some people process events that would otherwise feel way too painful or upsetting. Laughing is a classic way to handle stress, even if not every joke lands well.
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Making jokes about serious subjects does not always mean a person lacks empathy. In fact, experts say the exact opposite might be true.
For many people, sharing a meme is simply a way to calm down and cope with a scary world. “For some people, using memes to convey information can add both meaning and levity to very threatening situations,” says Carla Manly, PhD, a clinical psychologist.
“By adding a dose of humor, more comical memes downplay the severity of crises. For example, a humorous meme oriented toward being drafted may, at its foundation, be based on a fear of being drafted. In such cases, memes may offer a dose of cathartic psychological relief.”
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A Penn State study showed that simply scrolling through memes—even ones about big, stressful events like COVID-19—lifts your mood and helps you feel more ready to tackle daily stress.
Internet jokes also help people deal with deeper struggles. Research shows that those with anxiety often use memes to manage their feelings. In the same way, people facing depression tend to find jokes about their condition much funnier and easier to relate to than others do.
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History memes not only make you laugh, but they can also help you learn. One study found that history memes led to a 22.8% boost in students' interest in learning about the past.
Even better, 76.85% of the students surveyed agreed that these funny posts helped them hit their learning goals. The researchers noted that based on Edgar Dale’s cone theory, history memes can even improve how well we remember facts from the past by up to 30%.
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Although these memes use historical events as jokes, they can also make some curious minds dig a little deeper. Because they get shared everywhere, they can catch the eye of both seasoned history lovers and people who might never normally step into a museum or library.
You might even end up Googling a certain Greek God and learning the backstory just because a funny caption caught your eye. Basically, these memes can teach us about the past without it feeling like homework.
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Many of the jokes on this list use sharp sarcasm to land a punchline. Sarcasm gets a laugh because it flips what we expect to hear. The comedy happens when the exact words used clash with what the person actually means.
Experts actually have a name for this kind of laugh: a “benign violation.” This idea suggests we find something funny when it breaks a normal rule but stays harmless.
Sarcastic memes bend the rules using fake praise or gentle teasing. Because the setup feels playful, our brains see the joke as safe instead of mean.