A custom license plate is a fun way to show off who you are on the open road. Whether it is a sharp joke, a nod to a favorite movie, a popular band’s name, or a clever pun, these tags let drivers put their personality or interests right on their bumper.

It really comes down to the same urge that makes us hang posters on our bedroom walls or pick out cool decor for our homes. The only big difference is that a license plate forces you to be extra creative so your whole message fits inside a strict character limit.