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78 Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Dealing With Technology
Funny,New MemesNOV 10, 2026

78 Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Dealing With Technology

Gabija PalšytėMiracle Akinola
Gabija Palšytė and Miracle Akinola
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We are surrounded by technology all day, every day, so it is only fair that we get to have a little fun with it once in a while. From people who can troubleshoot just about anything to those of us who stare at a frozen screen and immediately start questioning every decision that led us there, tech has a way of bringing out some very relatable moments.
We found an online community that posts hilarious tech memes, and we compiled some of the funniest ones for you. So sit back, take a little break from whatever you’re doing, and enjoy some tech-related humor that will definitely brighten your day.

#1

Hilarious meme showing a woman with a gun to illustrate tech struggles.
Delmo Schemes Jr.
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8points

#2

A locked floppy disk storage case illustrating hilarious memes about technology security
BearJFK
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7points

#3

Funny tech meme about full stack engineers using AI tools.
Benav Ben
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7points

Technology has become such a normal part of everyday life that it is easy to forget how different the world looked not long ago. The International Telecommunication Union estimates that about 6 billion people, or 74% of the world’s population, were online in 2025.

The internet now helps us all work, study, shop, communicate, find information, and spend far too much time scrolling when we’re supposed to be doing something else.

#4

Hilarious technology meme featuring a cat in a bin with the text slash usr slash bin slash cat.
Sutama Tamasu
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7points

#5

Hilarious memes of a woman aiming a gun jokes about dealing with technology like printers.
Dale Kingston
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7points

#6

Funny social media post joking about not using Git, capturing the chaos of dealing with technology.
vamchale
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7points

Keeping up with technology can feel like trying to hit a moving target. New apps, platforms, AI tools, and digital features keep showing up, and people are constantly learning how to fit them into everyday life.

The OECD points out that digital skills must be continually updated as technology changes, and people are expected to keep learning new ways to use the tools around them.

#7

A nostalgic technology meme checklist titled How internet-old are you with old web references
Tyler Smith
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6points

#8

A funny tech meme featuring an astronaut from Interstellar illustrating slow laptop restart times.
IT Humor and Memes, and IT Confessions
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6points

#9

Technology memes comparing a small old netbook to a modern sleek laptop.
David Agrue
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6points

Technology can be incredibly smart, but that does not mean the people using it always know what they are doing.

We’ve all had moments where a perfectly capable device leaves us completely confused. Tech is evolving so fast that sometimes it feels like we’re all just trying to catch up.

#10

A light blue rollover console cable illustrating the physical chaos of dealing with technology.
I’m having stress about throwing this out. I just KNOW that as soon as I do, I will need one of these in the field even though I haven’t used this one in probably a decade.
Mike Jackson
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6points

#11

USB drive incorrectly plugged into laptop Ethernet port showing technology chaos meme
Andrew Taylor
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6points

#12

Illustration showing smartphones gaining extra cameras until turning into rotary phones, a hilarious tech meme.
Jos Moonen
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6points

Technostress is the feeling people experience when technology gets overwhelming, difficult to manage, or impossible to keep up with. A 2026 meta-analysis covering more than 18,500 ICT users across 23 countries estimated that 40% experienced high levels of technostress.

This is because of constantly changing technology, information overload, and pressure to stay connected, among other factors. One simple way to make it more manageable is to step away from your devices when you can, mute unnecessary notifications, and give yourself a proper break from being online.

#13

A technology meme comparing a programmer loving command line consoles versus someone loving video game consoles.
Apil Niraula
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6points

#14

A technology meme showing a rubber duck labeled temporary fix holding up heavy enterprise server rack equipment.
Jon Luke
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6points

#15

Funny tech meme featuring Bob Ross painting a blue screen of death.
Ivor Thomas
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5points

It is wild how technology can now do things that would have felt like witchcraft five or ten years ago. AI has made the future feel much closer, with tools that can write, create images, answer questions, and help with everyday tasks now sitting right in front of us.

Stanford’s 2026 AI Index reported that generative AI reached 53% adoption in just three years, spreading faster than the internet and personal computers did at a similar stage.

#16

A cartoon stick figure offering rosemary to computer RAM in hilarious memes about technology
Kajal Ch
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5points

#17

A single Ctrl key lying on asphalt representing hilarious memes about technology
Trevor Paquette
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5points

#18

Humorous email exchange meme about job salary expectations and work chaos.
Maurice Moss
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5points

As technology evolves rapidly, especially with the rise of AI, many people are becoming more skeptical about what it could mean for us. A 2025 Pew Research Center survey of 5,023 U.S. adults found that half were more worried than excited about the growing use of AI in everyday life.

Many questioned its potential impact on creativity and human relationships, while still seeing value in using AI for practical tasks and working with large amounts of information.

#19

Relatable technology meme about upgrading an old laptop with an SSD.
Ammad A
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5points

#20

A funny tweet post demonstrating workplace technology memes about an anonymous HR survey.
JLarky
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5points
Done debugging Tech & Nerd Jokes?Try our interactive Joke Generator or take the Humor Quiz on our main page!Generate Next Joke
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Gabija Palšytė
Gabija PalšytėBoredPanda Staff