He arrived, rolled down the window and took straight off. I was just trying to get home from working at my haunted house lol.. best part is, his name was IMRAN. He literally ran. I guess he lives up to his name. Also, Halloween is in 2 days as I'm posting this so I didn't think this would be so out of the ordinary. My last uber driver wanted a selfie with me, but this guy just straight up ran away.

I couldn't even explain why I look like this because before I could explain he cancelled my ride and the messages vanished lol.

Also for anyone wondering why I didn't take it off before getting in the car, im always exhausted and dirty after the shift so my goal is to get straight to my home asap. that's why I take it all off when I get home.