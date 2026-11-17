Human beings are hard-wired for curiosity! It makes us learn about our environment and increases our odds of not just surviving but also thriving.

However, simply telling someone to “be more curious” isn’t likely to change anything if they’re overwhelmed with tons of responsibilities and sources of stress. It’s tough to find the energy to learn something new or pick up a big history tome when you’re already exhausted.

What might help, instead, is changing your relationship with learning and curiosity and looking at them from a slightly different perspective.