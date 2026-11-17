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Human beings are hard-wired for curiosity! It makes us learn about our environment and increases our odds of not just surviving but also thriving.
However, simply telling someone to “be more curious” isn’t likely to change anything if they’re overwhelmed with tons of responsibilities and sources of stress. It’s tough to find the energy to learn something new or pick up a big history tome when you’re already exhausted.
What might help, instead, is changing your relationship with learning and curiosity and looking at them from a slightly different perspective.
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“Curiosity helps us learn, remember, grow and engage in the world. It’s also fun because out of inquiry comes passion. Curiosity helps us discover what we like and it adds meaning to our lives. It also improves performance,” author and podcast host Polly Campbell writes in a post on Psychology Today.
According to her, fear can override your desire to know more about the world.
Campbell argues that curiosity “provides intrinsic motivation” that keeps people moving forward. It also helps individuals explore, act, and accomplish things, while also creating a structure “for us to participate in life.”
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From her perspective, one way to become more curious in life is to find what genuinely fascinates you. That’s far more difficult to do than it seems because it requires a ton of introspection. You might not know yourself as well as you think you do!
“You may have to go looking. You may discover a bunch of baloney that does not interest you at all, but the exploration process will yield some surprises and those are always good for revving up curiosity,” she writes.
Another strategy to boost your curiosity is to actively do things that you don’t know how to do. You will likely have no clue how to do something, but you open yourself up to new experiences by challenging yourself.
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According to Campbell, curiosity is also linked to asking questions. That means embodying a more childlike inquisitiveness instead of pretending that you’re an expert in all things. You have to be willing to be humble enough to accept that you don’t know everything.
“Self-reflection—a processing of the information you discover—is essential to self-understanding and often prompts curiosity.”
Something else to ponder is how you approach research.
Campbell suggests that instead of immediately Googling answers to questions, you may want to approach people first.
“The most dynamic learning occurs when we interact with others. They inspire us. They trigger thoughts and actions that inspire our curiosity,” she writes.
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“Curiosity is a dynamic process of questioning and creating and investigating. It is inspired when we come up against others who are also exploring the world; others who have knowledge to share acquired from their own inquiry. Hang out with these explorers, ask questions of them, listen and watch and learn.”
In the meantime, try to actively push back against boredom. Even (seemingly) mundane environments and experiences off you opportunities to explore, inquire, and learn something new.
“Actively choose to act curious rather than succumb to boredom and you will learn more and become more curious.”
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Meanwhile, curiosity alone isn’t enough to educate you about the world. You also need sound judgment on the information that you find.
You need (at least basic) media literacy skills, like the ability to separate reputable sources from biased ones and recognize when somebody is trying to manipulate your emotions for whatever agenda they have.
But why do so many people fall prey to conspiracy theories and strange stories with no basis in fact? In other words, why do some individuals believe utter nonsense?