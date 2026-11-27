Second-hand shops and sites have exploded in popularity in recent years. People are tired of overconsumption, poor-quality items, and price gouging. That’s where platforms like Vinted have stepped in and allowed people to buy everything from clothes and craft supplies to home decor and furniture from fellow users.
However, not every experience on Vinted is a 10/10. Judging by what’s online, some sellers out there are truly unhinged. So, Bored Panda made its way to r/Vinted and r/VintedUS for some second-hand goodie drama. Scroll down to see some unhinged listings and hilarious catfights in the chat that perfectly encapsulate an average day of being a Vinted user.
#1 I Feel Obligated To Buy Everything
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4points
#2 Charlie Xcx Selling Junk On Vinted
I got email stating that Charlie XCX is on vinted about to sell stuff on November 16. I'm not a fan at all, but I got curious and clicked on her profile. I swear this has got to be a joke. These are from her listings.
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3points
#3 Found This Drawing, Folded Up In The Pocket Of A Coat I Ordered. Swipe For Final Reveal!
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3points
#4 This Is Not Y2k My Brother
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3points
#5 Just Wanted To Share This Persons Mannequin. Made Me Giggle
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3points
#6 It’s A Skirt??
This seller is refusing to accept a return on the basis that she considers the item is a skirt.
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3points
#7 I Think The Seller Thinks I’m The One Selling Her Item?!
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3points
#8 The Mannequin In The Painting Is Wearing The Same Fit
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3points
#9 “Lightly Rolled To Depict How It Would Look On The Body”
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3points
#10 You Perhaps?
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3points
#11 Are We Fr
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3points
#12 Who Needs Bubble Wrap
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3points
#13 Happiness Disconnect
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3points
#14 I’m A Little Star Struck Honestly
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3points
#15 Im Sorry?!?!
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3points
#16 Weird Seller Behavior To Get A Pity Sale
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3points
#17 Legendary Algorithm Pull
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3points
#18 Funny Message After I Favorited An Item
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2points
#19 Please Don’t Do This
I am deeply NOT religious. But regardless, I’d like to buy something online and not receive religious cards. It feels like a reasonable ask!
(I didn’t leave a bad review - I did send a tactful message to the seller, though)
(I didn’t leave a bad review - I did send a tactful message to the seller, though)
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2points
#20 I Hate Those Type Of Sellers, So I Gonna Waste Their Time
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2points
Ilona BaliūnaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile