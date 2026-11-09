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88 Fails So Bad You Have To Wonder How Things Went This Wrong
FunnyNOV 9, 2026

88 Fails So Bad You Have To Wonder How Things Went This Wrong

Rugilė ŽemaitytėMiguel Ordoñez
Rugilė Žemaitytė and Miguel Ordoñez
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(500) Days of Summer is a film many people love for its quirkiness, writing, and music, among other things. It also introduced the side-by-side contrast of Expectation vs. Reality. 
Since then, it's become a popular meme concept that people have played around with and, as always, delivered hilarious results. There's also a dedicated subreddit where people share images of their own Expectation vs. Reality moments. 
We picked out some of those posts and compiled them into this list. As always, don’t forget to upvote the ones you relate to most.

#1 Thanks Amazon. I Was Going For ‘Boho Chic’, But You Gave Me ‘Tacky Brothel’

Side-by-side comparison of a lush floral garland photo online and a sparse artificial vine order fail hanging on a door.
limegreenbunny
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5points

#2 What I Asked For vs. What I Got

A hair haircut fail showing a woman with a unevenly shaved undercut compared to the reference photo.
I'm lucky that I have a lot of hair and I can hide it until it grows back... But I have cried a lot...
Chispy1991
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5points

#3 2nd Time Trying To Knit A Stuffed Animal

Side-by-side comparison of a professionally knitted dog plushie and a handmade attempt resulting in an funny fail.
apple-took-my-kidney
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5points

#4 $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

Makeup fails comparison of professional dark vampire style next to an amateur Halloween look
enukez
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5points

#5 My Son Turned 1 Yesterday. This Was The Topper To His Space Themed Cake

Side-by-side cake design fail comparing a cute astronaut topper to a hilarious poorly made version.
Drewlyn
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4points

#6 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…

Side-by-side view of an elegant decorated cake and a comical cake decorating fail with a melted character figure.
Why is it throwing it back…
migasfire
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4points

#7 Beauty Products These Days

Comparison of an advertised sheet mask and a tiny black mask fail covering only a small patch on a forehead.
whoaaintitfun
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4points

#8 Thanks Domino's. I Hate It

Disappointing fast food sandwich fail expectation versus reality
Vinegar_Beans
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4points

#9 My 4 Yo Is An Artist

Craft project fails showing a melting play dough unicorn next to its packaging
XVDub
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4points

#10 Another Classic "What I Ordered vs. What I Got"!

Expectation vs reality fails comparison of an elegant blue dress next to a poorly fitted copy
chemicalmum
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4points

#11 Alien Balloons

Funny alien balloon print fail expectation versus reality comparison
Insertanamehere9
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4points

#12 I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit

Side by side travel expectation vs reality fails showing a vibrant colorful street next to a dull gray stone path
artifexlife
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4points

#13 Tried A Mirror Glaze

Side by side baking fails of a smooth galaxy mirror glaze cake vs a lumpy murky jelly cake attempt
AloneMordakai
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4points

#14 Hmmm

Side by side view of a professionally sculpted Elsa cake alongside a distorted homemade cake fail.
gramadaru
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4points

#15 The Cake I Wanted vs. What I Made LOL

Comparison between an intricate pink dinosaur cake design and a hilarious home baking fail.
Inspo pic was AI generated based on how I wanted my cake to look vs what I ended up making
IamJustJessica
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3points

#16 My Wife’s Felting Project

Expectation versus reality of a needle felting red fox kit showing a funny craft fail.
MDIT80
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4points

#17 Hugging Caterpillar Sleeping Bag (For Adults)

Side-by-side comparison showing an online expectation vs reality product fail for a caterpillar sleeping bag.
GeneralTeeSoo
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4points

#18 This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon

Product fails comparison between advertised embroidered UFO patch and poor quality delivered item.
Chsrmsy
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4points

#19 Chicken Cake

Funny baking fails comparing a professionally decorated chicken cake to a messy coconut DIY attempt.
I tried so hard. He tastes wonderful though
thecakeistrue23
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4points

#20 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs

Expectation versus reality product fail showing cheap flat foam next to egg crate acoustic foam.
Woop_dee_do
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3points
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Rugilė Žemaitytė
Rugilė ŽemaitytėBoredPanda Staff