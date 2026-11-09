88 Fails So Bad You Have To Wonder How Things Went This Wrong

(500) Days of Summer is a film many people love for its quirkiness, writing, and music, among other things. It also introduced the side-by-side contrast of Expectation vs. Reality.
Since then, it's become a popular meme concept that people have played around with and, as always, delivered hilarious results. There's also a dedicated subreddit where people share images of their own Expectation vs. Reality moments.
We picked out some of those posts and compiled them into this list. As always, don’t forget to upvote the ones you relate to most.
#1 Thanks Amazon. I Was Going For ‘Boho Chic’, But You Gave Me ‘Tacky Brothel’
Report
5points
#2 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
I'm lucky that I have a lot of hair and I can hide it until it grows back... But I have cried a lot...
Report
5points
#3 2nd Time Trying To Knit A Stuffed Animal
Report
5points
#4 $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me
Report
5points
#5 My Son Turned 1 Yesterday. This Was The Topper To His Space Themed Cake
Report
4points
#6 Cinnamonroll Birthday Cake, What I Sent vs. What I Got…
Why is it throwing it back…
Report
4points
#7 Beauty Products These Days
Report
4points
#8 Thanks Domino's. I Hate It
Report
4points
#9 My 4 Yo Is An Artist
Report
4points
#10 Another Classic "What I Ordered vs. What I Got"!
Report
4points
#11 Alien Balloons
Report
4points
#12 I Travelled All This Way Because Of Reddit
Report
4points
#13 Tried A Mirror Glaze
Report
4points
#14 Hmmm
Report
4points
#15 The Cake I Wanted vs. What I Made LOL
Inspo pic was AI generated based on how I wanted my cake to look vs what I ended up making
Report
3points
#16 My Wife’s Felting Project
Report
4points
#17 Hugging Caterpillar Sleeping Bag (For Adults)
Report
4points
#18 This Patch I Ordered Off Amazon
Report
4points
#19 Chicken Cake
I tried so hard. He tastes wonderful though
Report
4points
#20 I Ordered Some Acoustic Sound Panels. And People Complain About Their Big Macs
Report
3points
Rugilė ŽemaitytėBoredPanda StaffView profile