Living with a dog is a beautiful experience. You get unconditional love, endless companionship, and the comforting feeling of knowing that someone is silently judging almost everything you do.
After sharing the first part of this series, I realized my dog still had plenty to say, or at least plenty of suspicious looks for me to translate. So, naturally, I gave him another 22 opportunities to question human intelligence.
In these new comics, with the help of AI, I imagined what might be going through a dog's mind during those perfectly ordinary moments we barely notice: when we make the bed just so they can mess it up again, use our phones when we should probably be paying attention to the road, leave them outside places they're not allowed to enter, or somehow manage to step exactly where we shouldn't in the backyard.
And to all the dog owners reading this: if you've ever looked at your dog and thought, “I know you're judging me,” don't worry. You probably are being judged.
More info: Instagram
#1
5points
The more I create these comics, the more I suspect dogs probably think we're the pets in this relationship. We buy their food, open doors for them, take them for walks, clean up after them, and still apologize when we accidentally disturb their nap. When you think about it, they have arranged things rather well.
So here are 22 more glimpses into the wonderfully sarcastic mind of a dog. Some are inspired by those looks every dog owner knows far too well, and others by the ridiculous little situations that come with sharing your home – and apparently your entire life – with one.
#2
3points
#3
3points
#4
3points
#5
3points
#6
3points
#7
3points
#8
2points
#9
2points
#10
1point
#11
1point
#12
1point
#13
0points
#14
0points
#15
0points
#16
0points
#17
0points
#18
-1point
#19
-1point
#20
-1point