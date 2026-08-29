Living with a dog is a beautiful experience. You get unconditional love, endless companionship, and the comforting feeling of knowing that someone is silently judging almost everything you do.

After sharing the first part of this series , I realized my dog still had plenty to say, or at least plenty of suspicious looks for me to translate. So, naturally, I gave him another 22 opportunities to question human intelligence.

In these new comics, with the help of AI, I imagined what might be going through a dog's mind during those perfectly ordinary moments we barely notice: when we make the bed just so they can mess it up again, use our phones when we should probably be paying attention to the road, leave them outside places they're not allowed to enter, or somehow manage to step exactly where we shouldn't in the backyard.

And to all the dog owners reading this: if you've ever looked at your dog and thought, “I know you're judging me,” don't worry. You probably are being judged.