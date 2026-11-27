Some people just have a way with words — they don’t have to spend hours thinking of retorts and scathing comebacks beforehand and can deliver them on the spot. Shakespeare was the master of such sophisticated insults, as some of his best-crafted lines include burns like “More of your conversation would infect my brain” from Coriolanus and “Thine face is not worth sunburning” from Henry V.
Bored Panda wants you to be ready to deliver the best comeback possible when someone insults you, so we’ve compiled examples of the most devastating burns and roasts online we could find. And if you’re not interested in memorizing them, just chuckle at how some people are able to assert their dominance with a single sentence.
#1 Women Should Do What Now?
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13points
#2 Yeah Don’t Think This Will Work Out
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10points
#3 Well, You're Stupid Too
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9points
#4 Can Confirm: I Don’t Live At The Airport
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8points
#5 What If You Don’t Work!
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7points
#6 Food Standards
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7points
#7 How My Dad And I Text Each Other:
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6points
#8 Sir, I Am An Intern
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6points
#9 Pretty Much Nailed It
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6points
#10 Their Chances Of Survival Might Be Better In This Sub, But Not By Much
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5points
#11 American Things
5points
#12 Sarah?
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4points
#13 "You Shall Entertain Me" Approach
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4points
#14 When She Roasts You So You Roast Her Back Harder And She Doesn't Reply. Tinder Is Confusing
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4points
#15 Tap Water
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4points
#16 What Did They Cook Anyway?
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4points
#17 Sandwich
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4points
#18 Burn Of The Week 🔥
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3points
#19 I Miss Vine
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3points
#20 That Fridge Deserves A Michelin Star
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3points
Mantas KačerauskasBoredPanda StaffView profile