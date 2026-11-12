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51 Work Memes For The Peasants Of The World Who Weren’t Lucky To Be Born Rich (New Pics)
Funny,New MemesNOV 12, 2026

51 Work Memes For The Peasants Of The World Who Weren’t Lucky To Be Born Rich (New Pics)

Justinas KeturkaJonas Grinevičius
Justinas Keturka and Jonas Grinevičius
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You’re stuck at work, possibly burnt out, ruminating about endless deadlines and meetings. You’re drinking your third cup of coffee, and you’re already wondering what’s for lunch. What you need is a break from all that stress. And we’ve got you covered.
Our team has hand-picked the funniest and most relatable work and office life memes from the epic ‘Corporate Bish.’ They’re entertaining, witty, and hit all too close to home. Scroll down for a good laugh and be sure to share these with your work bestie, your boss, and HR! We’re pretty sure they’ll appreciate your proactive attempts to boost team morale.

#1

Funny work meme with a sad cat ghost leaving its body on Monday.
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7points

#2

Relatable work memes showing Hello Kitty sitting in an office next to a computer on fire.
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6points

#3

Funny cat meme about ignoring work mistakes on Friday, capturing humor from work memes.
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6points

One of the more intriguing aspects of work life and the job industry is comparing how much people say they work versus how much they actually work.

Demanding maximum efficiency during 8- or 9-hour workdays is a great path toward stress and burnout. And yet, employees should fulfil their obligations and responsibilities that they’re (hopefully, very generously) paid for. It’s only fair.

Pretending to be busy while doing nothing all day long isn’t fair. Meanwhile, being genuinely productive is not the same as working every single minute of every hour at the office. Rest is good for efficiency.

#4

Relatable work memes showing a tired raccoon sitting on a bed wrapped in blankets
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6points

#5

Humorous work meme featuring a burning city representing the world and a yelling man.
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5points

#6

Humorous work memes showing a girl making a skeptical face while holding a paper note
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4points

Data from Statista paints an interesting picture about how perceived versus real productivity varies from country to country around the world.

For example, in India, employees spend 43% of their workday doing performative work. In the meantime 57% of their of these workers’ time is spent on actually productive work.

In Japan, workers spend 37% of their workday on performative tasks.

#7

Work memes displaying text about the difficulty of managing a manager who does not listen
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4points

#8

An older woman resting her chin on her hand in an office setting for a funny work meme.
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4points

#9

Humorous text-based work meme listing places one will not be going this year like the extra mile.
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4points

In Singapore, 36% of an employee’s time is, on average, spent on performative work versus productive work.

In South Korea and the United States, this number stands at 28%. In Germany, it is 29%, 30% in the United Kingdom, and 31% in France.

#10

Work memes featuring Master Oogway from Kung Fu Panda saying finally inner peace
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3points

#11

Work memes featuring a clown doll representing someone who believed hard work leads to a promotion
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3points

#12

A burnt Patrick Star flat on the floor in a burnt out work meme.
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3points

According to Work Time, the average employee is productive for roughly 60% of the workday. Meanwhile, specifically, office workers, on average, are productive and focused for around 2 hours and 53 minutes during 8-hour shifts.

One major way that you can boost productivity is by having highly engaged managers at the company.

#13

A doll with messy hair in an office background representing a funny work meme.
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3points

#14

Work memes featuring an exhausted dog yawning from a busy daily routine
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3points

#15

Relatable work meme about burning bridges at a job featuring a woman applying eye patches.
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3points

Data from Work Time shows that these highly engaged managers can massively boost team productivity. In these teams, workers stay active 80% of the day and spend 75% of that time on productive work.

In the meantime, 72% of workers accept productivity monitoring… so long as it’s transparent and they actually have access to their own data.

#16

Relatable work memes showing a stressed employee wearing a Santa hat at their office desk.
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3points

#17

Funny work meme text post about skipping the company Christmas party for money instead.
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3points

#18

A work meme featuring a girl eating snacks while watching television
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3points

There is a difference in productivity between remote versus office workers, too. The former, on average, log 29 more productive minutes per day when compared to their coworkers who go to the office.

Hybrid workers, who have access to both in-office and remote work days, are a third less likely to quit.

#19

A work meme depicting a horse hiding in a hole to avoid interaction
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3points

#20

Work memes featuring Dolly Parton smiling proudly in a business suit next to an old computer.
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2points
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Justinas Keturka
Justinas KeturkaBoredPanda Staff