51 Work Memes For The Peasants Of The World Who Weren’t Lucky To Be Born Rich (New Pics)

One of the more intriguing aspects of work life and the job industry is comparing how much people say they work versus how much they actually work.

Demanding maximum efficiency during 8- or 9-hour workdays is a great path toward stress and burnout. And yet, employees should fulfil their obligations and responsibilities that they’re (hopefully, very generously) paid for. It’s only fair.

Pretending to be busy while doing nothing all day long isn’t fair. Meanwhile, being genuinely productive is not the same as working every single minute of every hour at the office. Rest is good for efficiency.