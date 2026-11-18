Before a sign can be funny, it has to be readable, and that is where most of the science lives. Researchers who reviewed decades of studies on sign visibility point to strong contrast between letters and background as a major factor, and some city design guidelines they cite recommend keeping messages to eight words or fewer.

A sign only gets a couple of seconds of attention, so big letters, a clear color split and a short message are the unglamorous foundation under every memorable one. Even the silliest sign on this list had to pass that test first, otherwise nobody would have stopped long enough to take the photo.