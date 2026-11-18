Most of life’s comedy happens a half-step away from normal: a cat with a grudge, a fairy tale that skipped the fine print, a phone that knows a little too much. That half-step is where cartoonist Chip White does his best work. Blob Life , a webcomic he describes simply as a series about life’s everyday absurdities, takes ordinary moments and nudges them just far enough to tip over.

Readers who caught White’s previous feature on Bored Panda already know the trick: the friendlier the drawing, the sneakier the joke. Bright colors and simple lines lull you into a false sense of security, and then a single sentence flips the whole scene on its head. Animals, fairy tales, artificial intelligence and our compulsive scrolling all get the same treatment, and none of them come out unscathed.