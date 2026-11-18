Most of life’s comedy happens a half-step away from normal: a cat with a grudge, a fairy tale that skipped the fine print, a phone that knows a little too much. That half-step is where cartoonist Chip White does his best work. Blob Life, a webcomic he describes simply as a series about life’s everyday absurdities, takes ordinary moments and nudges them just far enough to tip over.
Readers who caught White’s previous feature on Bored Panda already know the trick: the friendlier the drawing, the sneakier the joke. Bright colors and simple lines lull you into a false sense of security, and then a single sentence flips the whole scene on its head. Animals, fairy tales, artificial intelligence and our compulsive scrolling all get the same treatment, and none of them come out unscathed.
More info: Instagram
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