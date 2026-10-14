The Streisand Effect is the phenomenon where attempting to suppress or delete something online draws way more attention to it than if it had been left alone entirely. It is named after the diva herself, Barbra Streisand, who in 2003 sued a photographer to remove an aerial image of her Malibu home from a coastal survey database. Before the lawsuit, the image had been downloaded six times. Within a month of the legal action, it had been viewed nearly half a million times.

The principle applies to celebrity social media with depressing regularity, because the deleted tweet gets screenshotted before it disappears, and the statement issued to address the original problem almost always introduces new problems that did not previously exist. Every attempt to shrink the story makes it larger, and yet the response is almost never to simply stop responding, because silence reads as guilt and saying something from the heart appears to be beyond the capabilities of most crisis communications teams working in the industry these days.