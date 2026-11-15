49 Memes About Canada That Might Confuse Others, But Locals Will Vibe Hard (New Pics)

by area, maple syrup, breathtaking nature, or ice hockey probably come to mind. But that’s just the surface-level popularity of the country. In reality, there’s so much more that this nation has been hiding up its sleeve.

When we talk about Canada, the second-largest country in the

And what better way to learn about it than scrolling through some funny

? Not only will you find out something new about Canada, but you will also enjoy a good laugh. So here are our favorites from the “

” Facebook group. Some are so wild, you might feel like visiting the country immediately or never setting foot in it!