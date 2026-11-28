Watching a movie is great. But there's nothing quite like getting lost in a book, and letting your imagination run wild as you cast and direct the characters in your head. It's like entering a whole new world, where everything is so compelling that you never want to leave. Unless, of course, the book is so unbelievably bad that you can't wait to put it down and warn everyone else to never, ever touch it with a 10-foot pole.
Many people do this by heading straight to Goodreads. While the site is filled with beautiful 5-star reviews, it's also got its fair share of 1-star reviews. And to be honest, if you're looking for something entertaining to read, you might find it right here. There's an Instagram account dedicated to sharing Goodreads reviews that are So Bad it's Good. Funny, witty, emotional and absolutely no sugar-coating whatsoever is the name of the game.
Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorites, for you to scroll through when your eyes can't bear to stomach one more page of that bland novel your aunt gifted you last Christmas.
#1
4points
#2
4points
#3
4points
#4
3points
#5
3points
#6
3points
#7
3points
#8
3points
#9
3points
#10
3points
#11
3points
#12
3points
#13
2points
#14
2points
#15
2points
#16
2points
#17
2points
#18
2points
#19
2points
#20
2points
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Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda StaffView profile