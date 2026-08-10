Have you ever thought life would be better if it was a video game? Not like Resident Evil or The Last of Us, of course — something cozier and more upbeat, like Super Mario Bros or Journey? No drab 9-5 job, taxes, and dealing with insufferable people day in and out, just jumping from platform to platform and having the adventures of your life?

It might sound fun, but researchers have actually found that some things from video games can bleed into our real lives — at least we might feel like they do. Back in 2010, Dr. Angelica B. Ortiz de Gortari of Stockholm University coined the term “Game Transfer Phenomena” (GTP). She found that some experiences from video games, such as what gamers hear, see, and feel, might carry over into the real world.