76 Times People Said “Cheese” While Something Way Better Was Happening Behind Them (New Pics)

And it turns out there’s a reason some of these details are easy to miss at first. In a 2020 study, MIT researchers found that what grabs our attention in a photo shifts the longer we look. Given half a second, people zeroed in on faces or the most dominant object. Given a few more seconds, their attention drifted to action and smaller details.

“What captures our interest over time varies,” said co-lead author Anelise Newman. In one image, viewers initially focused on an elephant dressed in red wallpaper, only later noticing the woman sitting on the couch beside it.